Voor mijn part regent het tot september

Scholieren-tienerleed bezongen door Carole King, 1962, eigenlijk voor Bobby Vee, maar die nam het later op. Het was in 1966 (opnieuw) regelmatig te horen op de Big L, daar ken ik het van.
What shall I write?
What can I say?
How can I tell you how much I miss you?
The weather here has been as nice as it can be
Although it doesn’t really matter much to me
For all the fun I’ll have while you’re so far away
It might as well rain until September
I don’t need sunny skies for thing I have to do
‘Cause I stay home the whole day long and think of you
As far as I’m concerned each day’s a rainy day
So It might as well rain until September
My friends look forward to their picnics on the beach
Yes everybody loves the summertime
But you know darling while your arms are out of reach
The summer isn’t any friend of mine
It doesn’t matter whether skies are gray or blue
It’s raining in my heart ‘cause I can’t be with you
I’m only living for the day you’re home to stay
So It might as well rain until September
September, September, oh
It might as well rain until September
It might as well rain until September
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA – Carole King 1, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=87363152