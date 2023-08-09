Voor mijn part regent het tot september

Scholieren-tienerleed bezongen door Carole King, 1962, eigenlijk voor Bobby Vee, maar die nam het later op. Het was in 1966 (opnieuw) regelmatig te horen op de Big L, daar ken ik het van.

What shall I write?

What can I say?

How can I tell you how much I miss you?

The weather here has been as nice as it can be

Although it doesn’t really matter much to me

For all the fun I’ll have while you’re so far away

It might as well rain until September

I don’t need sunny skies for thing I have to do

‘Cause I stay home the whole day long and think of you

As far as I’m concerned each day’s a rainy day

So It might as well rain until September

My friends look forward to their picnics on the beach

Yes everybody loves the summertime

But you know darling while your arms are out of reach

The summer isn’t any friend of mine

It doesn’t matter whether skies are gray or blue

It’s raining in my heart ‘cause I can’t be with you

I’m only living for the day you’re home to stay

So It might as well rain until September

September, September, oh

It might as well rain until September



It might as well rain until September

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By John Mathew Smith & www.celebrity-photos.com from Laurel Maryland, USA – Carole King 1, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=87363152