Video: zwarte man belaagd door racisten

Illustratief voor de totaal vergiftigde sfeer in Engeland. Een zwarte man loopt over straat en wordt belaagd door een stelletje racisten. Alsof we terug zijn in de vroege jaren ’80. Met dank aan Nigel Farage, Tommy Robinson en hun geestverwanten bij de Tories en Reform UK.

And so it begins. Racist attack carried out in Hartlepool…pic.twitter.com/yfg2hdAHSA — Michael Morgan (@mikecmorgan) July 31, 2024

