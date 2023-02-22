Video: racistische schreeuwlelijk in actie

Opdat we weer weten met wie we te maken hebben, deel zoveel:

This is what those racist anti-Semite INCELS you run into online sound like IRL. pic.twitter.com/6GW4kaJ16p — AskAubry 🦝 (@ask_aubry) February 22, 2023



Meestal zijn de racisten niet zo brutaal (behalve dan op Twitter, waar je zo lekker anoniem kunt zijn). Of eerlijk, als je daar de voorkeur aan geeft, want van hypocrisie kan de achterlijke schreeuwlelijk in dit filmpje in elk geval niet beschuldigd worden.

