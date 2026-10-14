Video: Britse premier Andy Burnham sluit samenwerking met de Groenen uit na aannemen motie “zionisme=racisme” motie

Pyt van der Galiën

De Britse premier Andy Burnham heeft vanmiddag in het Lagerhuis de “zionisme=racisme” motie van de Groenen “antisemitisch” genoemd. Zolang die motie niet ingetrokken wordt zal Labour niet samenwerken met de Groenen:

Misschien is er dan tóch nog hoop voor Labour.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Alecsandra Dragoi / No 10 Downing Street, OGL 3, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=196791206

Pyt van der Galiën