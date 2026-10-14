Video: Britse premier Andy Burnham sluit samenwerking met de Groenen uit na aannemen motie “zionisme=racisme” motie

De Britse premier Andy Burnham heeft vanmiddag in het Lagerhuis de “zionisme=racisme” motie van de Groenen “antisemitisch” genoemd. Zolang die motie niet ingetrokken wordt zal Labour niet samenwerken met de Groenen:
🚨 WATCH: Andy Burnham rules out a coalition deal with the Green Party over its “Zionism is racism” motion
“It is wrong. It is antisemitic. We will have nothing to do with it”
#PMQs https://t.co/aSKkf5s88w
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 14, 2026
Misschien is er dan tóch nog hoop voor Labour.
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Alecsandra Dragoi / No 10 Downing Street, OGL 3, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=196791206