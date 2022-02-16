Vereend op weg naar Skaville. Alternatieve 1061-1080

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1061. Jimmy Cliff – Wonderful world, beautiful people
1062. Grauzone – Raum


1063. Al Caiola – The Magnificent Seven
1064. The Ethiopians – Train to Skaville


1065. Skatalites – Guns of Navarone
1066. Dave & Ansell Collins – Double barrel


1067. Drafi Deutscher – Marmor, Stein und Eisen bricht
1068. Vicky Leandros – Ich liebe das Leben


1069. The Pogues = Boys from the County Hell
1070. Rex Gildo – Fiesta Mexicana


1071. Lounge Lizards – Tarantella
1072. Throbbing Gristle – United


1073. Neville Brothers – Sister Rosa
1074. Spandau Ballet – Musclebound


1075. The Originals – Green grow the lilacs
1076. Brenda Holloway – Just look what you’ve done


1077. Oscar Brown Jr. –The snake
1078. Contours – Just a little misunderstanding


1079. Isley Brothers – Behind a painted smile
1080. Specials – Concrete jungle

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.