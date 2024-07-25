Van atheïst tot katholiek, en dat is lang niet alles

Een lied voor John Bowman, zich noemende Vance, kandidaat-vice-president onder de mandarijn met het aangeschoten oor (of klopt dat toch niet?)
Ooh, J.D. Vance: you’ve arrived!
Nothing you won’t sacrifice
Ooh, Hillbilly Elegy
King of hypocrisy
Anti-Trump a few years ago
Called him out as a ‘Hitler’ show
Now you’re playing his sidekick, kissing Donald’s ring
Looks like you’d do anything
Lots of money behind that guy
Pretty young and the beard is … fly
Seize the state and abuse it – January 6th was fine
It’s just a move for Vance
And if he gets the chance
He’ll be the Vance VP
One heartbeat from autocracy
Cash machine
Feeding votes to the tangerine
Oh, yeah
He’ll advance climate change
Let Putin conquer Ukraine
Ooh, screw the world, G.O.P.
Chasing a fantasy
He’s a real chameleon
Social media posts have … gone
Atheist to a Catholic, names he’s had a few
Doesn’t like immigrants
Unless they help finance
Him being the Vance VP
One Big Mac from the nuclear key!
Bad mouthing
All the Muslims in OUR country
Oh, yeah
He might turn out to be
A New Right replacement theory
Ooh, watch out world:
Note Putin’s glee at the Vance VP
Rubbing his hands, you see!
De Marsh Family. The family that sings together stays together…
U herkent het wijsje vast.
Uitgelichte afbeelding: videostill