Van atheïst tot katholiek, en dat is lang niet alles

Een lied voor John Bowman, zich noemende Vance, kandidaat-vice-president onder de mandarijn met het aangeschoten oor (of klopt dat toch niet?)

Ooh, J.D. Vance: you’ve arrived!

Nothing you won’t sacrifice

Ooh, Hillbilly Elegy

King of hypocrisy

Anti-Trump a few years ago

Called him out as a ‘Hitler’ show

Now you’re playing his sidekick, kissing Donald’s ring

Looks like you’d do anything

Lots of money behind that guy

Pretty young and the beard is … fly

Seize the state and abuse it – January 6th was fine

It’s just a move for Vance

And if he gets the chance

He’ll be the Vance VP

One heartbeat from autocracy

Cash machine

Feeding votes to the tangerine

Oh, yeah

He’ll advance climate change

Let Putin conquer Ukraine

Ooh, screw the world, G.O.P.

Chasing a fantasy

He’s a real chameleon

Social media posts have … gone

Atheist to a Catholic, names he’s had a few

Doesn’t like immigrants

Unless they help finance

Him being the Vance VP

One Big Mac from the nuclear key!

Bad mouthing

All the Muslims in OUR country

Oh, yeah

He might turn out to be

A New Right replacement theory

Ooh, watch out world:

Note Putin’s glee at the Vance VP

Rubbing his hands, you see!



De Marsh Family. The family that sings together stays together…

U herkent het wijsje vast.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: videostill