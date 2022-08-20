Utah: ballade voor een vriend

Bob Dylan op zijn bluesigst, een demo uit 1962. Het is niet zeker of het nu een bootleg is of toch een geautoriseerde uitgave. Hoe dan ook, Dylan.

Sad I’m a-sittin’ on the railroad track

Watching’ that old smokestack

Train is a-leavin’ but it won’t be back

Years ago we ‘d hang around

Watching’ trains roll through the town

Now that train is a-graveyard bound

Where we go up in that North Country

Lakes and streams and mines so free

I had no better friend than he

Something happened to him that day

I thought I heard a stranger say

I hung my head and stole away

A diesel truck was headin’ down

Carryin’ up a heavy load

Left him on a Utah road

They carried him back to his hometown

His mother cried, his sister moaned

Listening to them church bells tone

A diesel truck was rollin’ slow

Pullin’ down a heavy load

It left him on a Utah road