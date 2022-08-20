Utah: ballade voor een vriend

Bob Dylan op zijn bluesigst, een demo uit 1962. Het is niet zeker of het nu een bootleg is of toch een geautoriseerde uitgave. Hoe dan ook, Dylan.
Sad I’m a-sittin’ on the railroad track
Watching’ that old smokestack
Train is a-leavin’ but it won’t be back
Years ago we ‘d hang around
Watching’ trains roll through the town
Now that train is a-graveyard bound
Where we go up in that North Country
Lakes and streams and mines so free
I had no better friend than he
Something happened to him that day
I thought I heard a stranger say
I hung my head and stole away
A diesel truck was headin’ down
Carryin’ up a heavy load
Left him on a Utah road
They carried him back to his hometown
His mother cried, his sister moaned
Listening to them church bells tone
A diesel truck was rollin’ slow
Pullin’ down a heavy load
It left him on a Utah road