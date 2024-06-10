Trump over electrocutie en opgevreten worden door haaien

Pyt van der Galiën

De transcriptie van een deel van Trump’s toespraak tijdens een verkiezingsbijeenkomst gisteren in Las Vegas. Knappe jongen/meid die het verschil ziet tussen deze wartaal en het getier van een patiënt in een gesloten inrichting:


En ja, hij heeft het écht gezegd:

Minder grappig, want deze seniele gek zou nog steeds president van het machtigste land ter wereld kunnen worden:

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Foto: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

