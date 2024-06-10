Trump over electrocutie en opgevreten worden door haaien

De transcriptie van een deel van Trump’s toespraak tijdens een verkiezingsbijeenkomst gisteren in Las Vegas. Knappe jongen/meid die het verschil ziet tussen deze wartaal en het getier van een patiënt in een gesloten inrichting:
Read this verbatim transcript and tell me whether it’s from an escaped mental patient or the GOP nominee for the President of the United States.
“…I say what would happen if the boat sank from its weight and you’re in the boat and you have this tremendously powerful battery and…
— Jack E. Smith ⚖️ (@7Veritas4) June 9, 2024
En ja, hij heeft het écht gezegd:
Trump is now ranting about batteries and shark attacks. I dare you to try to make sense of this. pic.twitter.com/G2ur6q47Ff
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2024
Minder grappig, want deze seniele gek zou nog steeds president van het machtigste land ter wereld kunnen worden:
Trump: “Those J6 warriors, they were warriors. But really more than anything else they are victims of what happened. All they were doing is protesting a rigged election.” pic.twitter.com/HtcCAjIDir
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 9, 2024
Uitgelichte afbeelding: Foto: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office