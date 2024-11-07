Trump geeft Netanyahu de vrije hand in Gaza

Pyt van der Galiën

Trump belooft Netanyahu de vrije hand te geven in Gaza. Als bonus gaat de president-elect Hamasgroupies het land uitzetten. Dat laatste zie ik nog niet meteen gebeuren, maar wie weet. Gefeliciteerd, “Genocide Joe”- schreeuwers. You asked for it, you got it:

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Door Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America – Donald Trump, CC BY-SA 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=52647057

