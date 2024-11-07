Trump geeft Netanyahu de vrije hand in Gaza

Trump belooft Netanyahu de vrije hand te geven in Gaza. Als bonus gaat de president-elect Hamasgroupies het land uitzetten. Dat laatste zie ik nog niet meteen gebeuren, maar wie weet. Gefeliciteerd, “Genocide Joe”- schreeuwers. You asked for it, you got it:

.@realDonaldTrump: “Unlike Kamala, I will support Israel’s 🇮🇱 right to win its war on terror. They have to win! And instead of pandering to the Jihad sympathizers and America-hating radicals, we will deport them.” pic.twitter.com/lBx3EsNPWq

— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) November 6, 2024