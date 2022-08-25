Tot de rivieren droogvallen ben ik de jouwe

Dit prachtige nummer schoot mij dezer dagen te binnen en toen viel me een tekstdeel op.
Tot de rivieren helemaal droogvallen ben ik de jouwe.
Daar hebben Van McCoy en Barbara Lewis niet op gerekend…
Baby I’m yours
And I’ll be yours until the stars fall from the sky
Yours until the rivers all run dry
In other words, until I die
Baby I’m yours
And I’ll be yours until the sun no longer shines
Yours until the poets run out of rhyme
In other words, until the end of time
I’m gonna stay right here by your side
Do my best to keep you satisfied
Nothing in this world can drive me away
‘Cause every day you’ll hear me say
Baby I’m yours
And I’ll be yours until two and two is three
Yours until the mountain crumbles to the sea
In other words, until eternity
Baby I’m yours
Till the stars fall from the sky
Baby I’m yours
Till the rivers all run dry
Baby I’m yours
Till the poets run out of rhyme
Baby I’m yours
Baby, I’m yours, Barbara Lewis, 1965
By Atlantic Records – Billboard, page 10, 22 January 1966, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26925394