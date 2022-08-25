Tot de rivieren droogvallen ben ik de jouwe

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Dit prachtige nummer schoot mij dezer dagen te binnen en toen viel me een tekstdeel op.
Tot de rivieren helemaal droogvallen ben ik de jouwe.
Daar hebben Van McCoy en Barbara Lewis niet op gerekend…

Baby I’m yours
And I’ll be yours until the stars fall from the sky
Yours until the rivers all run dry
In other words, until I die

Baby I’m yours
And I’ll be yours until the sun no longer shines
Yours until the poets run out of rhyme
In other words, until the end of time
I’m gonna stay right here by your side

Do my best to keep you satisfied
Nothing in this world can drive me away
‘Cause every day you’ll hear me say
Baby I’m yours
And I’ll be yours until two and two is three
Yours until the mountain crumbles to the sea
In other words, until eternity

Baby I’m yours
Till the stars fall from the sky
Baby I’m yours
Till the rivers all run dry
Baby I’m yours
Till the poets run out of rhyme
Baby I’m yours


Baby, I’m yours, Barbara Lewis, 1965

By Atlantic Records – Billboard, page 10, 22 January 1966, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26925394

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.