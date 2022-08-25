Tot de rivieren droogvallen ben ik de jouwe

Dit prachtige nummer schoot mij dezer dagen te binnen en toen viel me een tekstdeel op.

Tot de rivieren helemaal droogvallen ben ik de jouwe.

Daar hebben Van McCoy en Barbara Lewis niet op gerekend…

Baby I’m yours

And I’ll be yours until the stars fall from the sky

Yours until the rivers all run dry

In other words, until I die

Baby I’m yours

And I’ll be yours until the sun no longer shines

Yours until the poets run out of rhyme

In other words, until the end of time

I’m gonna stay right here by your side

Do my best to keep you satisfied

Nothing in this world can drive me away

‘Cause every day you’ll hear me say

Baby I’m yours

And I’ll be yours until two and two is three

Yours until the mountain crumbles to the sea

In other words, until eternity

Baby I’m yours

Till the stars fall from the sky

Baby I’m yours

Till the rivers all run dry

Baby I’m yours

Till the poets run out of rhyme

Baby I’m yours



Baby, I’m yours, Barbara Lewis, 1965

By Atlantic Records – Billboard, page 10, 22 January 1966, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=26925394