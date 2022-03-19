Toen de kersen bloeiden. Alternatieve 1661-1690



1661. Siouxsie & the Banshees – Spellbound

1662. Cocteau Twins – Carolyn’s fingers



1663. The Pioneers – Kong shot kick de bucket

1664. Bat for Lashes – Daniel



1665. Soul Family Sensation – I don’t even know if I should call you baby

1666. Jimmy Smith – The cat



1667. Madness – Nightboat to Cairo

1668. Lee Dorsey – Yaya



1669. The Tams – What kind of fool do you think I am?

1670. John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers – Room to move



1671. This Mortal Coil – You and your sister

1762. Gavin Friday & the Man Seezer – Each man kills the thing he loves



1673. Alice Coltrane ft. Pharoah Sanders – Journey in Satchinananda

1674. Karen Dalton – It hurts me too



1675. Greg Trooper – Everywher (live)

1676. Fairport Convention – Fotheringay



1677. Mylène Farmer – Nuit d’hiver

1678. Björk – Anchor song



1679. Kate Bush – Under ice

1680. Yes – Roundabout



1681. Charles Trenet – Le temps des cerises

1682. Yves Montand – Le temps des cerises



1683. Steve Vai – Whispering a prayer

1684. Steve Vai – For the love of God



1685. Steve Vai – Juice

1686. Mothers of Invention – Happy together



1687. Bryan Ferry – Send in the clowns

1688. Holger Czukay, Jah Wobble & Jaki Liebezeit – How Much Are They?



1689. The Seeds – Pushin’ too hard

1690. Alan Price Set – Love story

