Toen de kersen bloeiden. Alternatieve 1661-1690

1661. Siouxsie & the Banshees – Spellbound
1662. Cocteau Twins – Carolyn’s fingers
1663. The Pioneers – Kong shot kick de bucket
1664. Bat for Lashes – Daniel
1665. Soul Family Sensation – I don’t even know if I should call you baby
1666. Jimmy Smith – The cat
1667. Madness – Nightboat to Cairo
1668. Lee Dorsey – Yaya
1669. The Tams – What kind of fool do you think I am?
1670. John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers – Room to move
1671. This Mortal Coil – You and your sister
1762. Gavin Friday & the Man Seezer – Each man kills the thing he loves
1673. Alice Coltrane ft. Pharoah Sanders – Journey in Satchinananda
1674. Karen Dalton – It hurts me too
1675. Greg Trooper – Everywher (live)
1676. Fairport Convention – Fotheringay
1677. Mylène Farmer – Nuit d’hiver
1678. Björk – Anchor song
1679. Kate Bush – Under ice
1680. Yes – Roundabout
1681. Charles Trenet – Le temps des cerises
1682. Yves Montand – Le temps des cerises
1683. Steve Vai – Whispering a prayer
1684. Steve Vai – For the love of God
1685. Steve Vai – Juice
1686. Mothers of Invention – Happy together
1687. Bryan Ferry – Send in the clowns
1688. Holger Czukay, Jah Wobble & Jaki Liebezeit – How Much Are They?
1689. The Seeds – Pushin’ too hard
1690. Alan Price Set – Love story
