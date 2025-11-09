We zijn in Colorado en Warren Zevon zingt over wat je daar te doen hebt als je dood bent…

I called up my friend LeRoy on the phone

I said, Buddy, I’m afraid to be alone

‘Cause I got some weird ideas in my head

About things to do in Denver when you’re dead

I was working on a steak the other day

And I saw Waddy in the Rattlesnake Cafe

Dressed in black, tossing back a shot of rye

Finding things to do in Denver when you die

You won’t need a cab to find a priest

Maybe you should find a place to stay

Some place where they never change the sheets

And you just roll around Denver all day

LeRoy says there’s something you should know

Not everybody has a place to go

And home is just a place to hang your head

And dream of things to do in Denver when you’re dead

You won’t need a cab to find a priest

Maybe you should find a place to stay

Some place where they never change the sheets

And you just roll around Denver all day

You just roll around Denver all day

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By eBay item; photo back with newspaper clipping; photo front – Jimmy Wachtel for Asylum Records, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27791008