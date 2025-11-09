We zijn in Colorado en Warren Zevon zingt over wat je daar te doen hebt als je dood bent…
I called up my friend LeRoy on the phone
I said, Buddy, I’m afraid to be alone
‘Cause I got some weird ideas in my head
About things to do in Denver when you’re dead
I was working on a steak the other day
And I saw Waddy in the Rattlesnake Cafe
Dressed in black, tossing back a shot of rye
Finding things to do in Denver when you die
You won’t need a cab to find a priest
Maybe you should find a place to stay
Some place where they never change the sheets
And you just roll around Denver all day
LeRoy says there’s something you should know
Not everybody has a place to go
And home is just a place to hang your head
And dream of things to do in Denver when you’re dead
You won’t need a cab to find a priest
Maybe you should find a place to stay
Some place where they never change the sheets
And you just roll around Denver all day
You just roll around Denver all day
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By eBay item; photo back with newspaper clipping; photo front – Jimmy Wachtel for Asylum Records, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27791008