Things to do in Denver when you’re dead

Arnold J. van der Kluft

We zijn in Colorado en Warren Zevon zingt over wat je daar te doen hebt als je dood bent…

I called up my friend LeRoy on the phone
I said, Buddy, I’m afraid to be alone
‘Cause I got some weird ideas in my head
About things to do in Denver when you’re dead

I was working on a steak the other day
And I saw Waddy in the Rattlesnake Cafe
Dressed in black, tossing back a shot of rye
Finding things to do in Denver when you die

You won’t need a cab to find a priest
Maybe you should find a place to stay
Some place where they never change the sheets
And you just roll around Denver all day

LeRoy says there’s something you should know
Not everybody has a place to go
And home is just a place to hang your head
And dream of things to do in Denver when you’re dead

You won’t need a cab to find a priest
Maybe you should find a place to stay
Some place where they never change the sheets
And you just roll around Denver all day
You just roll around Denver all day

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By eBay item; photo back with newspaper clipping; photo front – Jimmy Wachtel for Asylum Records, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27791008

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)