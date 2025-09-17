The Sound of Philadelphia

Arnold J. van der Kluft

De instrumentale versie is bekender, ik wist zelfs niet dat de Three Degrees het ook op hun repertoire hadden. Het maakt ook niet veel uit,

Soul train
Soul train…

People all of the world
People all of the world
People all of the world
People all of the world

People all of the world
People all of the world
People all of the world
People all of the world

(al het voorgaande bis)
Let’s get it on
It’s time to get down
Let’s get it on
It’s time to get down

Let’s get it on
It’s time to get down
Let’s get it on
It’s time to get down


T.S.O.P.

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Unknown photographer; Nationaal Archief, Den Haag, Rijksfotoarchief: Fotocollectie Algemeen Nederlands Fotopersbureau (ANEFO), 1945-1989 – negatiefstroken zwart/wit, nummer toegang 2.24.01.05, bestanddeelnummer 927-0060 – Nationaal Archief, CC0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=20895769

Arnold J. van der Kluft

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.

(J.H. Leopold)