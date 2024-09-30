The Herd: Nostalgia

Een BlueSky-serie:

De uitdaging was om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die mij sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers.

Omdat de lijstterreur weer voor de deur staat loop ik mijn twintig hoezen na met keuzetracks. De lijst is geen topzoveel en er ontbreken dan zat lp’s die ik ook of beter had kunnen kiezen. En hoewel vormgeving zeker belangrijk is gaat het toch in de eerste plaats om de muziek.

Nostalgia speelde een belangrijke rol op Seagull/Caroline, 1973-74. De band was al uit elkaar, het betreft dus een nostalgische terugblik. Tot mijn verrassing ontpopte The Herd zich ook tot jazzband. “Als ik ooit een radioprogramma ga doen wordt dit mijn herkenningsmelodie,” dacht ik. En aldus geschiedde vanaf 1979.



Impressions of Oliver, 1968

En vooruit, nog een. Kennis van de mythe van Orpheus en Eurydice strekt tot aanbeveling.

Out of the land of shadows and

Darkness, we were returning

Towards the morning light

Almost in reach of places I knew

Escaping the ghosts of Yesterday

You were behind me following

Closely

“Don’t turn around now”

I heard you whisper in my ear

“If you should turn now,

All that you won

Will vanish just like a passing dream”.

Just on the very verge of the

Morning, daylight was dawning,

Freedom was but a step away

Now with the deep dark river

Behind us,

What could go wrong if I stayed

Strong in mind.

What was the sudden lapse into

Madness, what was the urge that

Turned my head around to look at you?

What was the stubborn will

To destroy the love and the joy

I nearly held?

Three times the thunder roared

In my ears

In all of my years I’ll see that lost

Look in your eyes.

As, with a sigh like smoke in the wind

You slipped from my grasp into

The waiting shadows

So much I longed to say,

But my touch found only the

Empty air and a black night’s

Coldness.

Into another world you have passed

And never again can I reclaim you.



From the underworld, 1967