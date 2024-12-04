Verdere naspeuringen naar Marva Hodge leiden tot de Staple Singers, 1968
If you’ve ever lived in a ghetto
It may be at the close of your day
On your front porch you hear the sound of a jukebox, oh
From a neighborhood café
At noon you may hear neighbors cussing
When a kid breaks a window pane, yeah
At night, at night, at night, oh, you may be awakened, ooh
By the sound of an outbound train (‘Bound train)
Outsiders, they refuse to help us, yes, they do
And they down us for living the way we do, mm
But when you’re born the child, the child of a poor man, ooh
They say the ghetto is the only place for you
But if there’s a such thing as hereafter
And I’m satisfied, satisfied, oh, that there will be, ooh
For when they build, when they build, when they build New Jerusalem, mm
There won’t be no more ghetto, ghetto for me, no, there won’t
There won’t be no more ghetto, ghetto for me, believe what I said one more time, listen
There won’t be (Never, never, never) no more ghetto, ghetto for me, mhm
The ghetto
Marva Hodge, 1970: