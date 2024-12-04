Verdere naspeuringen naar Marva Hodge leiden tot de Staple Singers, 1968

If you’ve ever lived in a ghetto

It may be at the close of your day

On your front porch you hear the sound of a jukebox, oh

From a neighborhood café

At noon you may hear neighbors cussing

When a kid breaks a window pane, yeah

At night, at night, at night, oh, you may be awakened, ooh

By the sound of an outbound train (‘Bound train)

Outsiders, they refuse to help us, yes, they do

And they down us for living the way we do, mm

But when you’re born the child, the child of a poor man, ooh

They say the ghetto is the only place for you

But if there’s a such thing as hereafter

And I’m satisfied, satisfied, oh, that there will be, ooh

For when they build, when they build, when they build New Jerusalem, mm

There won’t be no more ghetto, ghetto for me, no, there won’t

There won’t be no more ghetto, ghetto for me, believe what I said one more time, listen

There won’t be (Never, never, never) no more ghetto, ghetto for me, mhm

The ghetto

Marva Hodge, 1970: