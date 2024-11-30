Laat de zonneschijn binnen

Het hoort bij de herfst, al vervloek je het: Strictly come dancing. Vanavond is het “musical night”, flauwekul. Een beetje musical is ook film en als er een musical is over leven en werk van Tina Turner is dat een reden River deep, mountain high op te voeren. Ach…

Hair is zo’n verfilmde musical. Hier een fraaie Nederlandse versie van Let the sunshine in, zang: Marva Hodge, afkomstig van Aruba. Heeft zij meer platen gemaakt met haar fenomenale stem? Ik zoek het uit. Zij heeft in ieder geval geen hit meer gehad. Maar dat zegt niets over kwaliteit, helaas.

We starve – look

At one another short of breath

Walking proudly in our winter coats

Wearing smells from laboratories

Facing a dying nation

Of moving paper fantasy

Listening for the new told lies

With supreme visions of lonely tunes

Somewhere

Inside something there is a rush of

Greatness

Who knows what stands in front of

Our lives

I fashion my future on films in space

Silence tells me secretly

Everything

Everything

Let the sunshine

Let the sunshine in

The sunshine in

Let the sunshine

Let the sunshine in

The sunshine in



1969