Laat de zonneschijn binnen

Het hoort bij de herfst, al vervloek je het: Strictly come dancing. Vanavond is het “musical night”, flauwekul. Een beetje musical is ook film en als er een musical is over leven en werk van Tina Turner is dat een reden River deep, mountain high op te voeren. Ach…
Hair is zo’n verfilmde musical. Hier een fraaie Nederlandse versie van Let the sunshine in, zang: Marva Hodge, afkomstig van Aruba. Heeft zij meer platen gemaakt met haar fenomenale stem? Ik zoek het uit. Zij heeft in ieder geval geen hit meer gehad. Maar dat zegt niets over kwaliteit, helaas.
We starve – look
At one another short of breath
Walking proudly in our winter coats
Wearing smells from laboratories
Facing a dying nation
Of moving paper fantasy
Listening for the new told lies
With supreme visions of lonely tunes
Somewhere
Inside something there is a rush of
Greatness
Who knows what stands in front of
Our lives
I fashion my future on films in space
Silence tells me secretly
Everything
Everything
Let the sunshine
Let the sunshine in
The sunshine in
Let the sunshine
Let the sunshine in
The sunshine in
1969