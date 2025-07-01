Postpunkklassieker du jour: Ik zal niet lang nog tweeëntwintig zijn

Hoorde ik laatst dat de beginverzen van Billy Bragg’s A new England ontleend zijn aan Simon & Garfunkel. Nou moe, hor ik dat na 42 jaar? Maar inderdaad – een gelegenheid deze klassieker weer eens te plaatsen.

I was twenty-one years when I wrote this song

I’m twenty-two now, but I won’t be for long

People ask when will you grow up to be a man

But all the girls I loved at school are already pushing prams

I loved you then as I love you still

Though I put you on a pedestal, they put you on the pill

I don’t feel bad about letting you go

I just feel sad about letting you know

I don’t want to change the world

I’m not looking for a new England

I’m just looking for another girl

I don’t want to change the world

I’m not looking for a new England

I’m just looking for another girl

I loved the words you wrote to me

But that was bloody yesterday

I can’t survive on what you send

Every time you need a friend

I saw two shooting stars last night

I wished on them, but they were only satellites

It’s wrong to wish on space hardware

I wish, I wish, I wish you’d care

I don’t want to change the world

I’m not looking for a new England

I’m just looking for another girl

I don’t want to change the world

I’m not looking for a new England

I’m just looking for another girl

Looking for another girl

Looking for another girl

Looking for another girl

Het zijn de beginregels van Leaves that are green dat inhoudelijk dunkt mij verder geen verband houdt met A new England of omgekeerd.

I was twenty-one years when I wrote this song

I’m twenty-two now, but I won’t be for long

Time hurries on

And the leaves that are green turn to brown

And they whither with the wind

And they crumble in your hand

Once my heart was filled with love of a girl

I held her close, but she faded in the night

Like a poem I meant to write

And the leaves that are green turn to brown

And they wither with the wind

And they crumble in your hand

I threw a pebble in a brook

And watched the ripples run away

And they never made a sound

And the leaves that are green turn to brown

And they wither with the wind

And they crumble in your hand

Hello, Hello, Hello, Hello

Good-bye, Good-bye

Good-bye, Good-bye

That’s all there is

And the leaves that are green turn to brown

