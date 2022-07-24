Tennessee: Nutbush City Limits

Er is heel wat over Tennessee gezongen en daarom vind ik het leuk deze stomper van Ike & Tina Turner in dit verband te kiezen. Want Nutbush ligt in Tennessee. Wees niet bevreesd, al die andere komen ook nog wel (of zijn al geweest).
A church house gin house
A school house outhouse
On highway number nineteen
The people keep the city clean
They call it Nutbush
Oh, Nutbush
Call it Nutbush city limits
Twenty-five was the speed limit
Motorcycle not allowed in it
You go to the store on Fridays
You go to church on Sundays
They call it Nutbush, a little old town
Oh, Nutbush
They call it Nutbush city limits
You go to the fields on weekdays
And have a picnic on Labor Day
You go to town on Saturdays
But go to church every Sunday
They call it Nutbush
Oh, Nutbush
They call it Nutbush city limits
No whiskey for sale
You get caught, no bail
Salt pork and molasses
Is all you get in jail
They call it Nutbush
Oh, Nutbush
Well, they call it Nutbush city
Nutbush city limits
Little old town in Tennessee that’s called
Quiet little old community
A one-horse town
You have to watch
What you’re puttin’ down
In old Nutbush
They call it Nutbush
Nutbush City Limits, 1973
– Uitgelicht: Wikipedia