Tennessee: Nutbush City Limits

Er is heel wat over Tennessee gezongen en daarom vind ik het leuk deze stomper van Ike & Tina Turner in dit verband te kiezen. Want Nutbush ligt in Tennessee. Wees niet bevreesd, al die andere komen ook nog wel (of zijn al geweest).

A church house gin house

A school house outhouse

On highway number nineteen

The people keep the city clean

They call it Nutbush

Oh, Nutbush

Call it Nutbush city limits

Twenty-five was the speed limit

Motorcycle not allowed in it

You go to the store on Fridays

You go to church on Sundays

They call it Nutbush, a little old town

Oh, Nutbush

They call it Nutbush city limits

You go to the fields on weekdays

And have a picnic on Labor Day

You go to town on Saturdays

But go to church every Sunday

They call it Nutbush

Oh, Nutbush

They call it Nutbush city limits

No whiskey for sale

You get caught, no bail

Salt pork and molasses

Is all you get in jail

They call it Nutbush

Oh, Nutbush

Well, they call it Nutbush city

Nutbush city limits

Little old town in Tennessee that’s called

Quiet little old community

A one-horse town

You have to watch

What you’re puttin’ down

In old Nutbush

They call it Nutbush



Nutbush City Limits, 1973

– Uitgelicht: Wikipedia