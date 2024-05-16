De volgende track van Steely Dan’s Can’t buy a thrill is een vertoogje tegen Imagine. Dit verneem ik ook maar net, de teksten van de heren Becker & Fagen vragen in het algemeen om exegese.
Maar het zijn gerechtvaardigde vragen: hoe stel je je dat voor, no possessions, en zeg je dat tegen een arme sloeber in een bidonville/favela?
Een Pinkstergedachte…
A world become one of salads and sun
Only a fool would say that
A boy with a plan, a natural man
Wearing a white Stetson hat
Unhand that gun begone
There’s no one to fire upon
If he’s holding it high
He’s telling a lie
I heard it was you
Talking ‘bout a world where all is free
It just couldn’t be
And only a fool would say that
The man in the street dragging his feet
Don’t wanna hear the bad news
Imagine your face there is his place
Standing inside his brown shoes
You do his nine to five
Drag yourself home half alive
And there on the screen
A man with a dream
I heard it was you
Talking ‘bout a world where all is free
It just couldn’t be
And only a fool would say that
Anybody on the street
Has murder in his eyes
You feel no pain
And you’re younger than you realize
Only a fool would say that
Only a fool
I heard it was you
Talking ‘bout a world where all is free
It just couldn’t be
And only a fool would say that
Only a fool would say that
Only a fool would say that
Only a fool would say that
