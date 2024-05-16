De volgende track van Steely Dan’s Can’t buy a thrill is een vertoogje tegen Imagine. Dit verneem ik ook maar net, de teksten van de heren Becker & Fagen vragen in het algemeen om exegese.

Maar het zijn gerechtvaardigde vragen: hoe stel je je dat voor, no possessions, en zeg je dat tegen een arme sloeber in een bidonville/favela?

Een Pinkstergedachte…

A world become one of salads and sun

Only a fool would say that

A boy with a plan, a natural man

Wearing a white Stetson hat

Unhand that gun begone

There’s no one to fire upon

If he’s holding it high

He’s telling a lie

I heard it was you

Talking ‘bout a world where all is free

It just couldn’t be

And only a fool would say that

The man in the street dragging his feet

Don’t wanna hear the bad news

Imagine your face there is his place

Standing inside his brown shoes

You do his nine to five

Drag yourself home half alive

And there on the screen

A man with a dream

I heard it was you

Talking ‘bout a world where all is free

It just couldn’t be

And only a fool would say that

Anybody on the street

Has murder in his eyes

You feel no pain

And you’re younger than you realize

Only a fool would say that

Only a fool

I heard it was you

Talking ‘bout a world where all is free

It just couldn’t be

And only a fool would say that

Only a fool would say that

Only a fool would say that



Only a fool would say that

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1651878