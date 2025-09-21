Te voet naar Washington

We zijn op weg naar Washington DC, met de Staple Singers.

It’s a long walk to D.C.

But I’ve got my walking shoes on a way, a way

I can’t take a plane, passer train

Because my money ain’t that long (ooh ooh ooh)

America we believe (we believe)

Oh that you love us still (love us still)

So people I’m gonna be under (yeah)

To wipe away my tears

I’ll tell ya, ooh yeah

It’s a long walk to D.C. but I’m on, ooh, yes, I am

Ooh yeah, but I know I’ll make it some day

I know it’s a whole lot of rocks and rifts

Before I make it there (gotta keep moving on)

Should’ve been going on yesterday

But today I am a leaving here

I’ve got a dime for some coffee (yeah)

I got a dime to buy me a cake (oh yeah)

I gotta see the president no matter what it takes

I’ll tell yah,

It’s a long walk to D.C., yeah

But I’m lonely, oh yes I am ooh, yeah

But I know I’ll make it some day

I know that it’s a whole lots of rocks and rifts

Before I make it there (gotta keep moving on)

I should have been going on yesterday

But today I am a leaving here (keep moving on)

I’ve got a dime for some coffee (yeah)

Another dime to buy me a cake (ooh yeah)

I gotta see the president, no matter what it takes

I’ll tell ya, it’s a long walk to D.C. yeah

But I’m on, ooh, you don’t need to hear me now

Ooh yeah, but I know I’ll make it some day

I’m gonna step out of Jackson now (gotta keep moving on)

Our Mississippi town (I’m moving, moving)

Through Alabama (gotta keep moving on)

Haw, you know I’m Memphis bound (I’m moving, moving)

North Carolina (gotta keep moving on), Virginia too (I’m moving, moving)

I gotta set my feet now (gotta keep moving on)

On the national ground (I’m moving, moving), yeah



Long walk to DC

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: In upper left corner of the page is the notation that this section was sponsored by friends and associated of Soul Train. This separates it from any Billboard editorial content. – Billboard page ST 30, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18365675