Countryklassieker du jour: Taos, New Mexico

Mocht je De Ware tot op heden niet hebben kunnen vinden, dan moet je op een mooie winterdag een bezoek brengen aan Taos, New Mexico. De legende wil dat als het net heeft gesneeuwd en er een vreemdeling langskomt in Taos, er Iets Moois op zal bloeien. Voor Waylon Jennings heeft het in elk geval gewerkt: That night there came a snow/In the mountains and the valleys below/And I found a love that’s true I know/In Taos, New Mexico.

To Taos pueblo out in New Mexico.

One night my weary feet did go

So I stopped that night in Taos.

There’s a story in Taos town

That if a stranger comes around.

When a fresh snow is on the ground

A new love will be born in Taos.

That night there came a snow

In the mountains and the valleys below

And I found a love that’s true I know

In Taos, New Mexico.

[Instrumental]

That night in Taos town

It seemed love was all around

And the pretty little girl I found

A new love was born in Taos.

From the first time we met

I knew her love would always be true

And I know I’ll always love her too

The love that I found in Taos.

Some night if it should snow

There’s a place you really ought to go

There’s a legend that it’s true

I know in Taos, New Mexico…

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By NASA World Wind. – NASA World Wind., Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=50266898