Strijdlied van Canada

De Battle hymn of the republic tegen zichzelf gekeerd, door een zanger met een flink Schots accent. Indrukwekkend koor, dat helaas niet genoemd wordt, evenmin de hoofdzanger.

We shall stand as true Canadians, maple leaves are flying free,

From the mountains to the prairies, to the shores of every sea.

We will never bow to tyrants, nor let hatred shape our creed,

Our truth is marching on!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Our truth is marching on.

We will not be ruled by leaders built on greed and fear and lies,

We reject the call to follow where the stars and stripes have flown.

With our voices joined together, we will let our spirits rise,

Our truth is marching on!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Our truth is marching on.

We are not the fifty-first, nor will we kneel to Trump’s command,

True north strong and free forever, standing proud in our own name.

With a heart that beats for justice, we will keep our nation’s flame,

Our truth is marching on!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Glory, glory, hallelujah!

Our truth is marching on.