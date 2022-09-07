Bij het beluisteren van Manfred Mann’s Earth Band moet je de R&B/Dylancoverende band van de jaren zestig maar uit je hoofd zetten.
Omdat ze niet vaak zullen langskomen laten we ze stranden in Iowa.
Stranded in Iowa
Stranded in Iowa
Better get the Breakdown squad out
Get me rolling on
‘Cause I can’t keep my thoughts out of sight
Better get the Breakdown squad out
Get me rolling on
‘Cause I need to feel the stars sleep by at night
I’m stranded all night, stranded all right
Stranded in Iowa
Stranded in Iowa
Better get the Breakdown squad out
Get me rolling on
‘Cause I can’t keep my thoughts out of sight
Better get the Breakdown squad out
Get me rolling on
‘Cause I need to feel the stars sleep by at night
I’m stranded all night, stranded all right
Mayday, this is Echo Hotel
Mayday, this is Echo Hotel
Mayday, this is Echo Hotel
Hotel Echo, this is Mike November
I can hear your call
Mayday, this is Echo Hotel
Mayday, this is Echo Hotel
Hotel Echo, this is Charlie Delta
I can feel the fear
Mayday, this is Echo Hotel
[repeat to fade]
Stranded in Iowa, 1980
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Moehre1992 – Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=10997385