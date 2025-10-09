Stop de executie van Robert Roberson

De petitietekst is niet vertaald, als u tekent moet u de Engelse tekst begrijpen. VulalsZipcode het adres van uw tweede huis, uw vaste hotel, het adres van uw famile of wat u ook kunt bedenken in de VS.

Kom op tegen een executie op grond van “junk science” in Texas.

Despite overwhelming evidence of his innocence, a Texas judge just scheduled Robert Roberson’s execution for October 16, 2025.

Robert, a father with autism, was sentenced to death in 2003 for the tragic passing of his 2-year-old daughter, Nikki. At trial, prosecutors claimed she died from “shaken baby syndrome” — a theory that’s since been widely discredited by the medical and scientific community.

To date, no court has substantively reviewed the mountain of evidence proving that the tragic 2002 death of Robert’s chronically ill toddler daughter, Nikki, resulted from illness, medical error, and accident — none of which was Robert’s fault.

Last year, Robert came within hours of execution before a bipartisan group of Texas lawmakers stepped in to save his life. His case is still under review by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals — yet the state is pushing forward with an execution anyway.

If this execution goes forward, Robert will be the first person in U.S. history executed based on the debunked shaken baby theory.

We still have time to stop this. Add your name now to demand Texas halt the execution of an innocent man.

