De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 12: Steely Dan – Can’t buy a thrill (1972).

Hiervan Reelin’ in the years

Your everlasting summer

You can see it fading fast

So you grab a piece of something

That you think is gonna last

You wouldn’t even know a diamond

If you held it in your hand

The things you think are precious

I can’t understand

[Refrein:] Are you reelin’ in the yearsStowin’ away the timeAre you gatherin’ up the tearsHave you had enough of mineAre you reelin’ in the yearsStowin’ away the timeAre you gatherin’ up the tearsHave you had enough of mine

You’ve been tellin’ me you’re a genius

Since you were seventeen

In all the time I’ve known you

I still don’t know what you mean

The weekend in the college

Didn’t turn out like you planned

The things that pass for knowledge

I can’t understand

[Refrein]

I spent a lot of money

And I spent a lot of time

The trip we made to Hollywood

Is etched upon my mind

After all the things we’ve done and seen

You find another man

The things you think are useless

I can’t understand

[Refrein]