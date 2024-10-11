De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 12: Steely Dan – Can’t buy a thrill (1972).
Hiervan Reelin’ in the years
Your everlasting summer
You can see it fading fast
So you grab a piece of something
That you think is gonna last
You wouldn’t even know a diamond
If you held it in your hand
The things you think are precious
I can’t understand
Stowin’ away the time
Are you gatherin’ up the tears
Have you had enough of mine
Are you reelin’ in the years
Stowin’ away the time
Are you gatherin’ up the tears
Have you had enough of mine
You’ve been tellin’ me you’re a genius
Since you were seventeen
In all the time I’ve known you
I still don’t know what you mean
The weekend in the college
Didn’t turn out like you planned
The things that pass for knowledge
I can’t understand
I spent a lot of money
And I spent a lot of time
The trip we made to Hollywood
Is etched upon my mind
After all the things we’ve done and seen
You find another man
The things you think are useless
I can’t understand