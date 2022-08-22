Zomerse klassieker du jour: Dog Days

Atlanta Rhythm Section (ARS) was een southern rock band die in het kielzog van de Allman Brothers en Lynyrd Skynyrd in de jaren ’70 behoorlijk populair was in de VS. In Nederland heeft de band nooit veel voorgesteld. Dankzij Sweet Home Alabama hebben bands uit het southern rock genre het imago van reactionaire rednecks, maar dat is meestal ten onrechte. De leden van de Allman Brothers waren allesbehalve rechts en de ARS voerde campagne voor de Democratische presidentskandidaat Jimmy Carter.
Begin jaren ’80 raakte het southern rock genre uit de mode, de platenverkoop werd minder en er volgde een schieronafzienbare reeks interne strubbelingen en personeelswisselingen. De band bestaat nog steeds, maar muzikaal is het al tientallen jaren niet interessant meer.
Paper fans in sweaty hands
Shooing flies away
Reflections on a porch
A shelter from the scorch
When dog days came around
Babies squalled as August crawled
Past old folks in the shade
The weather vane was stuck
And white oak creek would drop
When dog days came around
Southern torture
But we found an answer to the plight
It was a dog day’s night
Evening brings a front porch scene
But time to rest your bones
And pray you won’t be here
Come this time next year
When dog old days come along
The dog days were scorchers
Southern torture
But we found an answer to the plight
It was a dog day’s night
The dog days were scorchers
Southern torture
But we found an answer to the plight
It was a dog day’s night
Oh, yeah, more dog days oh, yeah
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Polydor Records – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19241042