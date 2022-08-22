Zomerse klassieker du jour: Dog Days

Atlanta Rhythm Section (ARS) was een southern rock band die in het kielzog van de Allman Brothers en Lynyrd Skynyrd in de jaren ’70 behoorlijk populair was in de VS. In Nederland heeft de band nooit veel voorgesteld. Dankzij Sweet Home Alabama hebben bands uit het southern rock genre het imago van reactionaire rednecks, maar dat is meestal ten onrechte. De leden van de Allman Brothers waren allesbehalve rechts en de ARS voerde campagne voor de Democratische presidentskandidaat Jimmy Carter.

Begin jaren ’80 raakte het southern rock genre uit de mode, de platenverkoop werd minder en er volgde een schieronafzienbare reeks interne strubbelingen en personeelswisselingen. De band bestaat nog steeds, maar muzikaal is het al tientallen jaren niet interessant meer.

Paper fans in sweaty hands

Shooing flies away

Reflections on a porch

A shelter from the scorch

When dog days came around

Babies squalled as August crawled

Past old folks in the shade

The weather vane was stuck

And white oak creek would drop

When dog days came around

The dog days were scorchers

Southern torture

But we found an answer to the plight

It was a dog day’s night

Evening brings a front porch scene

But time to rest your bones

And pray you won’t be here

Come this time next year

When dog old days come along

The dog days were scorchers

Southern torture

But we found an answer to the plight

It was a dog day’s night

The dog days were scorchers

Southern torture

But we found an answer to the plight

It was a dog day’s night

Oh, yeah, more dog days oh, yeah

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Polydor Records – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=19241042