Soundtrack 1968, november: Breakin’ down the walls of heartache

Technische problemen gisteren maakten dat dit novembernummer op de laatste dag komt. En wat een nummer!

In 1968 kondigde zich al de bijzondere dansvloerrevolutie aan – jongeren die niet per se in de kussens hangend helemaal te gek weet je wel blowend wilden luisteren naar moeilijke klanken. Ze wilden dansen op soulmuziek. In 1968 haalde die soul nog de lijsten, op den duur besloot men dat platen die “alleen” in een bepaald deel van GB scoorden niet werden toegelaten tot de hitlijsten. Zo werd de Northern Soul Northern Soul. En ook dit nummer, grote hit november 1968 werd verheven tot Northern Soulklassieker.

Like a madman I’m up in the mornin’

Headin’ for the walls of heartache

Workin’ everyday

Bringin’ home the pay of heartbreak

You are gone and the walls get higher

They are built from the tears of cryin’

Oh, I got to bring you back

I’m workin’ ’til the day I’m dyin, oh yeah

Breakin’ down the walls of heartache, baby

I’m a carpenter of love and affection

Breakin’ down the walls of heartache, baby

Got to tear down all the loneliness and tears

And build you up a house of love, yeah

(Breakin’ down the walls of heartache) Yeah, yeah, yeah

Takin’ down the walls of heartache, baby

(Takin’ down the walls of heartache) Shakin’ down, shakin’ down

Shakin’ down the walls of heartache

Brick by brick, I’m tearin’ it down, yeah, babe

Through the lonely night, the neighbors hear me

Chip-chippin’ at the walls of heartache

Callin’ out your name

Echoin’ the pain of heartbreak

See upcoming R&B shows

Get tickets for your favorite artists

You might also like

When love has gone away

Johnny Johnson & The Bandwagon

(Blame It) On the Pony Express

Johnny Johnson & The Bandwagon

All I Want for Christmas Is You

Mariah Carey

And your face is there before me

Writin’ words of no tomorrow

Your letter of goodbye

Is written on the walls of sorrow, oh yeah

Breakin’ down the walls of heartache, baby

I’m a carpenter of love and affection

Breakin’ down the walls of heartache, baby

Got to tear down all the loneliness and tears

And build you up a house of love, yeah

(Breakin’ down the walls of heartache) Yeah, yeah, yeah

Takin’ down the walls of heartache, baby

(Takin’ down the walls of heartache) Shakin’ down, shakin’

Shakin’ down the walls of heartache

Tearin’ them down (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)

Tearin’ them down (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)

Watch me, baby

I’m a carpenter (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)

A carpenter of love (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)

Love and affection (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)

Brick by brick (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)

Tearing them down (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)

Breakin’ down the walls of heartache



Breakin’ down the walls of heartache, Bandwagon