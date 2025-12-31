Soundtrack 1968, november: Breakin’ down the walls of heartache

Technische problemen gisteren maakten dat dit novembernummer op de laatste dag komt. En wat een nummer!
In 1968 kondigde zich al de bijzondere dansvloerrevolutie aan – jongeren die niet per se in de kussens hangend helemaal te gek weet je wel blowend wilden luisteren naar moeilijke klanken. Ze wilden dansen op soulmuziek. In 1968 haalde die soul nog de lijsten, op den duur besloot men dat platen die “alleen” in een bepaald deel van GB scoorden niet werden toegelaten tot de hitlijsten. Zo werd de Northern Soul Northern Soul. En ook dit nummer, grote hit november 1968 werd verheven tot Northern Soulklassieker.
Like a madman I’m up in the mornin’
Headin’ for the walls of heartache
Workin’ everyday
Bringin’ home the pay of heartbreak
You are gone and the walls get higher
They are built from the tears of cryin’
Oh, I got to bring you back
I’m workin’ ’til the day I’m dyin, oh yeah
Breakin’ down the walls of heartache, baby
I’m a carpenter of love and affection
Breakin’ down the walls of heartache, baby
Got to tear down all the loneliness and tears
And build you up a house of love, yeah
(Breakin’ down the walls of heartache) Yeah, yeah, yeah
Takin’ down the walls of heartache, baby
(Takin’ down the walls of heartache) Shakin’ down, shakin’ down
Shakin’ down the walls of heartache
Brick by brick, I’m tearin’ it down, yeah, babe
Through the lonely night, the neighbors hear me
Chip-chippin’ at the walls of heartache
Callin’ out your name
Echoin’ the pain of heartbreak
And your face is there before me
Writin’ words of no tomorrow
Your letter of goodbye
Is written on the walls of sorrow, oh yeah
Breakin’ down the walls of heartache, baby
I’m a carpenter of love and affection
Breakin’ down the walls of heartache, baby
Got to tear down all the loneliness and tears
And build you up a house of love, yeah
(Breakin’ down the walls of heartache) Yeah, yeah, yeah
Takin’ down the walls of heartache, baby
(Takin’ down the walls of heartache) Shakin’ down, shakin’
Shakin’ down the walls of heartache
Tearin’ them down (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)
Tearin’ them down (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)
Watch me, baby
I’m a carpenter (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)
A carpenter of love (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)
Love and affection (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)
Brick by brick (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)
Tearing them down (Breakin’ down the walls of heartache)
Breakin’ down the walls of heartache
Breakin’ down the walls of heartache, Bandwagon