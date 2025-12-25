Soundtrack 1968 mei: Nederbeat 1968

Een nummer per maand kan nooit een staalkaart opleveren. Maar voor de meimaand kies ik een toenmalige favoriet van mij: de Sandy Coast, I see your face again.
I see your face again
I see your eyes and then
I remember all the good times
And the love we had before
I see your face and then
I hear your voice again
All those little things remind me
Of the happy life that I won’t live no more
Sunday afternoon
For a pick-nick in the park
Later our favourite tune
And a little kiss in the dark
But all these things are over
And won’t happen anymore
And now I live my life again
Without you as before
I see your face again
I see your eyes and then
I remember all the good times
And the love we had before
I see your face and then
I hear your voice again
All those little things remind me
Of the happy life that I won’t live no more