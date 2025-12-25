Soundtrack 1968 mei: Nederbeat 1968

Een nummer per maand kan nooit een staalkaart opleveren. Maar voor de meimaand kies ik een toenmalige favoriet van mij: de Sandy Coast, I see your face again.

I see your face again

I see your eyes and then

I remember all the good times

And the love we had before

I see your face and then

I hear your voice again

All those little things remind me

Of the happy life that I won’t live no more

Sunday afternoon

For a pick-nick in the park

Later our favourite tune

And a little kiss in the dark

But all these things are over

And won’t happen anymore

And now I live my life again

Without you as before

I see your face again

I see your eyes and then

I remember all the good times

And the love we had before

I see your face and then

I hear your voice again

All those little things remind me

Of the happy life that I won’t live no more