Soundtrack 1968, juli: On the road again

Als ik hem weer hoor krijg ik juist bij dit nummer het besef: zo maken ze ze niet meer. Althans, niet doordringend tot de mainstream, wat in 1968 wel kon. Canned Heat.

Well, I’m so tired of cryin’ but I’m out on the road again

I’m on the road again

Well, I’m so tired of cryin’ but I’m out on the road again

I’m on the road again

I ain’t got no woman just to call my special friend

You know the first time I traveled out in the rain and snow

In the rain and snow

You know the first time I traveled out in the rain and snow

In the rain and snow

I didn’t have no payroll, not even no place to go

And my dear mother left me when I was quite young

When I was quite young

And my dear mother left me when I was quite young

When I was quite young

She said, “Lord, have mercy on my wicked son.”

Take a hint from me, mama, please, don’t you cry no more

Don’t you cry no more

Take a hint from me, mama, please, don’t you cry no more

Don’t you cry no more

‘Cause it’s soon one mornin’ down the road I’m goin’

But I ain’t goin’ down that long, old lonesome road

All by myself

But I ain’t goin’ down that long, old lonesome road

All by myself

I can’t carry you, baby, gonna carry somebody else

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Skip Taylor Productions (management)/Liberty Records – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=23453071