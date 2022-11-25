Soulklassieker du jour: The Weight

Op 25 november 1976 gaf The Band een afscheidsconcert in de Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco, met als gasten o.a. Bob Dylan, Muddy Waters, Van Morrison, Neil Young en Joni Mitchell. Het concert werd vastgelegd door Martin Scorsese. Het muzikale hoogtepunt van de film is wat mij betreft deze fenomenale versie van de moderne parabel The Weight, met als gasten de Staple Singers. Dit fragment werd twee dagen na het concert opgenomen in de studio van MGM. Iedereen vond deze versie veruit superieur aan de concertversie, vandaar dat het fragment uiteindelijk in The Last Waltz belandde.

I pulled into Nazareth, was feelin’ about half past dead

I just need some place where I can lay my head

“Hey, mister, can you tell me where a man might find a bed?”

He just grinned and shook my hand, “no” was all he said

Take a load off Fanny

Take a load for free

Take a load off Fanny

And (and, and) you put the load right on me

(You put the load right on me)

I picked up my bag, I went lookin’ for a place to hide

When I saw Carmen and the Devil walkin’ side by side

I said, “Hey, Carmen, come on let’s go downtown.”

She said, “I gotta go but my friend can stick around.”

Take a load off Fanny

Take a load for free

Take a load off Fanny

And (and, and) you put the load right on me

(You put the load right on me)

Go down, Miss Moses, there’s nothin’ you can say

It’s just old Luke and Luke’s waitin’ on the Judgment Day

“Well, Luke, my friend, what about young Anna Lee?”

He said, “Do me a favor, son, won’t you stay and keep Anna Lee company?”

Take a load off Fanny

Take a load for free

Take a load off Fanny

And (and, and) you put the load right on me

(You put the load right on me)

Crazy Chester followed me and he caught me in the fog

He said, “I will fix your rack if you take Jack, my dog.”

I said, “Wait a minute, Chester, you know I’m a peaceful man.”

He said, “That’s OK, boy, won’t you feed him when you can?”

Yeah, take a load off Fanny

Take a load for free

Take a load off Fanny

And (and, and) you put the load right on me

(You put the load right on me)

Catch a cannon ball now to take me down the line

My bag is sinkin’ low and I do believe it’s time

To get back to Miss Fanny, you know she’s the only one

Who sent me here with her regards for everyone

Take a load off Fanny

Take a load for free

Take a load off Fanny

And (and, and) you put the load right on me

(You put the load right on me)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=8755808