Garagerockklassieker du jour: Sweet Jane

Na de teleurstellende verkoop van de eerste drie albums van The Velvet Underground vroeg platenmaatschappij Atlantic de band om een album “loaded with hits”. Het leverde het met afstand meest commerciële album van The Velvet Underground op, maar Loaded flopte al net zo hard als de eerste drie lp’s. Van de “klassieke vier” is dit het minst sterke album, maar de plaat bevat met Sweet Jane en Rock and Roll wel twee absolute klassiekers.
De liveversie van Sweet Jane is vermoedelijk bekender dan de originele studioversie. Niet iedereen is even gecharmeerd van de hardrock-bewerkingen van VU-klassiekers op Rock ’n Roll Animal, maar ik heb tot op de dag van vandaag een zwak voor het album.
[Verse 1]
Standin’ on the corner
Suitcase in my hand
Jack is in his corset, Jane is in her vest
And me, I’m in a rock ‘n’ roll band
Huh
Riding in a Stutz Bear Cat, Jim
Ya know, those were different times
Oh, all the poets, they studied rules of verse
And those ladies, they rolled their eyes
[Chorus]
Sweet Jane, woah
Sweet Jane, oh-oh
Sweet Jane
[Verse 2]
Let me tell ya somethin’, Jack, he is a banker
And Jane, she is a clerk
And both of them save their monies
Hah, and when, when they come home from work…
Ooh, sittin’ down by the fire, oh
The radio does play the classical music there, Jim
The March of the Wooden Soldiers
All you protest kids, you can hear Jack say
Get ready
[Chorus]
Sweet Jane, come on, baby
Sweet Jane, oh
Sweet Jane
[Verse 3]
Some people, they like to go out dancin’
And other peoples, they have to work, just watch me now
And there’s even some evil mothers
Well, they’re gonna tell you that everything is just dirt
You know that women never really faint
And that villains always blink their eyes, ooh
And that, ya know, children are the only ones who blush
And that life is just to die
[Bridge]
But anyone who ever had a heart
Oh, they wouldn’t turn around and break it
And anyone who ever played a part
Oh, they wouldn’t turn around and hate it
[Chorus]
Sweet Jane, oh woah
Sweet Jane
Sweet Jane
[Bridge]
Heavenly wine and roses
Seem to whisper to her when he smiles
Heavenly wine and roses
Seem to whisper to her, hey, when she smiles
[Outro]
Sweet Jane
Sweet Jane
Sweet Jane
Sweet Jane
Sweet Jane
Sweet Jane
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photograph, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1253929