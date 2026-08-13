Garagerockklassieker du jour: Sweet Jane

Na de teleurstellende verkoop van de eerste drie albums van The Velvet Underground vroeg platenmaatschappij Atlantic de band om een album “loaded with hits”. Het leverde het met afstand meest commerciële album van The Velvet Underground op, maar Loaded flopte al net zo hard als de eerste drie lp’s. Van de “klassieke vier” is dit het minst sterke album, maar de plaat bevat met Sweet Jane en Rock and Roll wel twee absolute klassiekers.

De liveversie van Sweet Jane is vermoedelijk bekender dan de originele studioversie. Niet iedereen is even gecharmeerd van de hardrock-bewerkingen van VU-klassiekers op Rock ’n Roll Animal, maar ik heb tot op de dag van vandaag een zwak voor het album.

[Verse 1]

Standin’ on the corner

Suitcase in my hand

Jack is in his corset, Jane is in her vest

And me, I’m in a rock ‘n’ roll band

Huh

Riding in a Stutz Bear Cat, Jim

Ya know, those were different times

Oh, all the poets, they studied rules of verse

And those ladies, they rolled their eyes

[Chorus]

Sweet Jane, woah

Sweet Jane, oh-oh

Sweet Jane

[Verse 2]

Let me tell ya somethin’, Jack, he is a banker

And Jane, she is a clerk

And both of them save their monies

Hah, and when, when they come home from work…

Ooh, sittin’ down by the fire, oh

The radio does play the classical music there, Jim

The March of the Wooden Soldiers

All you protest kids, you can hear Jack say

Get ready

[Chorus]

Sweet Jane, come on, baby

Sweet Jane, oh

Sweet Jane

[Verse 3]

Some people, they like to go out dancin’

And other peoples, they have to work, just watch me now

And there’s even some evil mothers

Well, they’re gonna tell you that everything is just dirt

You know that women never really faint

And that villains always blink their eyes, ooh

And that, ya know, children are the only ones who blush

And that life is just to die

[Bridge]

But anyone who ever had a heart

Oh, they wouldn’t turn around and break it

And anyone who ever played a part

Oh, they wouldn’t turn around and hate it

[Chorus]

Sweet Jane, oh woah

Sweet Jane

Sweet Jane

[Bridge]

Heavenly wine and roses

Seem to whisper to her when he smiles

Heavenly wine and roses

Seem to whisper to her, hey, when she smiles

[Outro]

Sweet Jane

Sweet Jane

Sweet Jane

Sweet Jane

Sweet Jane

Sweet Jane

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Photograph, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1253929