Amsterdam of Houston?

In 1970 deed Buck Owens met zijn Buckaroos Nederland, althans Amsterdam aan. Omstreeks die tijd zond de VPRO een documentaire uit over de ongeregeldheden rond de Damslapers. De enige keer dat ik het heb meegemaakt dat er met scherp werd geschoten door de politie was bij een demonstratie ter gelegenheid van het verbod op slapen op het Nationaal Monument. De fotograaf van dagblad De Tijd, Daniël Koning, werd geraakt.
Enfin, Buck had zijn hit, de enige van hemzelf in Nederland.Ik kan mij niet voorstellen dat allerlei covers het niet geweest zijn, maar dat zoek ik nog uit.
Amsterdam
Naar ik kan beoordelen zijn beide versies tegelijk uitgebracht. Deze is echter geen single geweest, ook niet in Nederland….
Houston Town
(Refrein:)
Amsterdam, old Amsterdam
How I love you Amsterdam
When I get there I’m gonna kiss the ground
That you stand on Amsterdam.
I left my home and I left my friends
Said I’ll be back but I don’t know when
Set my sail to the restless wind
So long old Amsterdam.
I picked plums up in Yakimo
And I picked pears down in Arkansas
Even learned how to say “you all”
But I still miss Amsterdam
(Refrein)
I did my thing in Tokyo
Tried my luck in Kokomo
Searched for Bill in Buffalo
But I still miss Amsterdam.
(Refrein)
I picked peaches in a Georgia town
And I picked cotton down in Birmingham
At the day I’ll get out of Alabam
I’m goin’ back to Amsterdam.
Amsterdam, old Amsterdam.
Amsterdam, old Amsterdam…
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Warner Brothers Records. – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27114629