Amsterdam of Houston?

In 1970 deed Buck Owens met zijn Buckaroos Nederland, althans Amsterdam aan. Omstreeks die tijd zond de VPRO een documentaire uit over de ongeregeldheden rond de Damslapers. De enige keer dat ik het heb meegemaakt dat er met scherp werd geschoten door de politie was bij een demonstratie ter gelegenheid van het verbod op slapen op het Nationaal Monument. De fotograaf van dagblad De Tijd, Daniël Koning, werd geraakt.

Enfin, Buck had zijn hit, de enige van hemzelf in Nederland.Ik kan mij niet voorstellen dat allerlei covers het niet geweest zijn, maar dat zoek ik nog uit.



Amsterdam

Naar ik kan beoordelen zijn beide versies tegelijk uitgebracht. Deze is echter geen single geweest, ook niet in Nederland….



Houston Town

(Refrein:)

Amsterdam, old Amsterdam

How I love you Amsterdam

When I get there I’m gonna kiss the ground

That you stand on Amsterdam.

I left my home and I left my friends

Said I’ll be back but I don’t know when

Set my sail to the restless wind

So long old Amsterdam.

I picked plums up in Yakimo

And I picked pears down in Arkansas

Even learned how to say “you all”

But I still miss Amsterdam

(Refrein)

I did my thing in Tokyo

Tried my luck in Kokomo

Searched for Bill in Buffalo

But I still miss Amsterdam.

(Refrein)

I picked peaches in a Georgia town

And I picked cotton down in Birmingham

At the day I’ll get out of Alabam

I’m goin’ back to Amsterdam.

Amsterdam, old Amsterdam.

Amsterdam, old Amsterdam…

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Warner Brothers Records. – eBay itemphoto frontphoto back, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=27114629