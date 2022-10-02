Soulklassieker du jour: Midnight Train To Georgia

De eerste nummer 1 hit voor Gladys Knight & The Pips in de VS. Midnight Train to Georgia werd geschreven door Jim Weatherly, n.a.v. een korte conversatie die hij had met Farah Fawcett. Fawcett vertelde Weatherly dat ze de “midnight plane to Houston” wilde halen. De regel bleef hangen en Weatherly bouwde er een verhaaltje omheen.

De song bereikte in 1973 de eerste plaats op de Billboard Hot 100 en kreeg een jaar later een Grammy Award voor “Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Duo, Group or Chorus”. In 1999 werd Midnight Train to Georgia opgenomen in de Grammy Hall of Fame. Op Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Songs of All Time” lijst staat de song op plek 439.

L.A. proved too much for the man

(Too much for the man, he couldn’t make it)

So he’s leaving a life he’s come to know, ooh

(He said he’s going)

He said he’s going back to find

(Going back to find)

Ooh, what’s left of his world

The world he left behind not so long ago

He’s leaving

(Leaving)

On that midnight train to Georgia, yeah

(Leaving on the midnight train)

Said he’s going back

(Going back to find)

To a simpler place and time, oh yes he is

(Whenever he takes that ride, guess who’s gonna be right by his side)

I’ll be with him

(I know you will)

On that midnight train to Georgia

(Leaving on a midnight train to Georgia, woo woo)

I’d rather live in his world

(Live in his world)

Than live without him in mine

(Her world is his, his and hers alone)

He kept dreaming

(Dreaming)

Ooh, that some day he’d be a star

(A superstar, but he didn’t get far)

But he sure found out the hard way

That dreams don’t always come true, oh no, uh uh

(Dreams don’t always come true, uh uh, no, uh uh)

So he pawned down his hopes

(Woo, woo, woo-woo)

And even sold his old car

(Woo, woo, woo-woo)

Bought a one way ticket back to the life he once knew

Oh yes he did, he said he would

Oh-oh, he’s leaving

(Leaving)

On that midnight train to Georgia, yeah

(Leaving on a midnight train)

Said he’s going back to find, ooh

(Going back to find)

A simpler place and time, ooh, yeah

(Whenever he takes that ride, guess who’s gonna be right by his side)

I’m gonna be with him

(I know you will)

On that midnight train to Georgia

(Leaving on a midnight train to Georgia, woo woo)

I’d rather live in his world

(Live in his world)

Than live without him in mine

(Her world is his, his and hers alone)

Ooh, he’s leaving

(Leaving)

On the midnight train to Georgia, yeah, ooh y’all

(Leaving on the midnight train)

Said he’s going back to find

(Going back to find)

Ooh, a simpler place and time, ooh y’all, uh-huh

(Whenever he takes that ride, guess who’s gonna be right by his side)

I’ve got to be with him

(I know you will)

On that midnight train to Georgia

(Leaving on a midnight train to Georgia, woo woo)

I’d rather live in his world

(Live in his world)

Than live without him in mine

(Her world is his, his and hers alone)

For love, gonna board the midnight train to ride

For love, gonna board, gotta board the midnight train to go

For love, gonna board, uh huh, the midnight train to go

My world, his world, our world, mine and his alone

My world, his world, our world, mine and his alone

I got to go

I got to go

I got to go, hey

I got to go

I got to go

My world, his world, my man, his girl

I got to go

I got to go, oh

I got to go

My world, his world, our world, his girl

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By The cover art can be obtained from Buddah., Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=22757270