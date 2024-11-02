Dat is nog eens vreemdgaan: die ander in je pyjama, sloffen, aan je drank en je eten. En in je bed. “Zij” wordt verder niet eens genoemd, wat moet je ook zingen…

Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum

I can feel the presence of someone

Somebody’s

Been sleeping in my bed

Somebody’s

Been sitting in my chair

They ate up all my food

And I don’t stand to search

Don’t tell me it was a woman

‘Cause a woman don’t eat that much

My brand-new silk pajamas (such a shame)

They been balled-up in the chair

My mind ain’t playing tricks on me

Lord help him if he’s still here

Somebody’s

Been sleeping in my bed

Oh, somebody’s

Been sitting in my chair

Cigarettes in my ashtray

And I don’t even smoke

Somebody’s been in my best booze

I can tell ‘cause the seal is broke

I left my bedroom slippers (such a shame)

Last night at the foot of my bed

And now they’re in my living room (such a shame)

And my bed was left unmade

Somebody’s

Been sleeping in my bed

Oh, somebody’s

Been sitting in my chair

Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum

I can feel the presence of someone

Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum

I can feel the presence of someone

Somebody’s

Been sleeping in my bed

Somebody’s

Been eating up my food

Oh, somebody’s

Been walkin’ in my shoes

Lord, somebody’s

Been sitting in my chair

Somebody



Somebody’s been sleeping, 100 Proof Aged in Soul. 1970