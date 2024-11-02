Dat is nog eens vreemdgaan: die ander in je pyjama, sloffen, aan je drank en je eten. En in je bed. “Zij” wordt verder niet eens genoemd, wat moet je ook zingen…
Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum
I can feel the presence of someone
Somebody’s
Been sleeping in my bed
Somebody’s
Been sitting in my chair
They ate up all my food
And I don’t stand to search
Don’t tell me it was a woman
‘Cause a woman don’t eat that much
My brand-new silk pajamas (such a shame)
They been balled-up in the chair
My mind ain’t playing tricks on me
Lord help him if he’s still here
Somebody’s
Been sleeping in my bed
Oh, somebody’s
Been sitting in my chair
Cigarettes in my ashtray
And I don’t even smoke
Somebody’s been in my best booze
I can tell ‘cause the seal is broke
I left my bedroom slippers (such a shame)
Last night at the foot of my bed
And now they’re in my living room (such a shame)
And my bed was left unmade
Somebody’s
Been sleeping in my bed
Oh, somebody’s
Been sitting in my chair
Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum
I can feel the presence of someone
Fe, Fi, Fo, Fum
I can feel the presence of someone
Somebody’s
Been sleeping in my bed
Somebody’s
Been eating up my food
Oh, somebody’s
Been walkin’ in my shoes
Lord, somebody’s
Been sitting in my chair
Somebody
Somebody’s been sleeping, 100 Proof Aged in Soul. 1970