Sociaaldemocraten winnen Australische parlementsverkiezingen

Het Trump-effect, deel 2 (en vermoedelijk niet het laatste deel): de regerende sociaaldemocraten hebben de parlementsverkiezingen in Australië overtuigend gewonnen. Naar het nu lijkt raakt de liberale leider Peter Dutton zelfs zijn zetel in het parlement kwijt.

Dutton heeft de nederlaag inmiddels toegegeven:

I congratulated the prime minister and wished he Jodie and Nathan all the very best and I said to the prime minister that his mother would be incredibly proud of his achievement tonight and he should be proud of what he has achieved.

Ali and I have been combatants for a number of elections but she was successful in Dickson tonight, and she will do a good job as a local member. She lost her son Henry in tragic circumstances, and no parent should ever go through that. Equally I said to Ali that her son Henry would be incredibly proud of her tonight and she will do a good job as the local member for Dickson and I wish her all the very best.