Smartlap du jour: Whiskey Lullaby

Een militair komt thuis na een lang verblijf in het buitenland en ontdekt dat zijn vrouw inmiddels niet meer zijn vrouw is. Het leidt tot een relatiecrisis, diverse gebroken harten en twee mensen die zich het graf in drinken. Brad Paisley vroeg bluegrass-icoon Alison Krauss de zang voor haar rekening te nemen. Het leverde een hartverscheurend duet op én een vijfde plek op de country charts.

[Verse 1: Brad Paisley]

She put him out

Like the burnin’ end of a midnight cigarette

She broke his heart

He spent his whole life tryin’ to forget

We watched him drink his pain away

A little at a time

But he never could get drunk enough

To get her off his mind

Until the night

[Chorus: Brad Paisley & Alison Krauss]

He put that bottle to his head and pulled the trigger

And finally drank away her memory

Life is short, but this time, it was bigger

Than the strength he had to get up off his knees

We found him with his face down in the pillow

With a note that said, “I’ll love her ’til I die”

And when we buried him beneath the willow

The angels sang a whiskey lullaby

[Verse 2: Alison Krauss]

The rumors flew

But nobody knew how much she blamed herself

For years and years

She tried to hide the whiskey on her breath

She finally drank her pain away

A little at a time

But she never could get drunk enough

To get him off her mind

Until the night

[Chorus: Brad Paisley & Alison Krauss]

She put that bottle to her head and pulled the trigger

And finally drank away his memory

Life is short, but this time, it was bigger

Than the strength she had to get up off her knees

We found her with her face down in the pillow

Clinging to his picture for dear life

We laid her next to him beneath the willow

While the angels sang a whiskey lullaby

Uitgelichte afbeelding instellen: By Amazon, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15177712