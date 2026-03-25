Smartlap du jour: Whiskey Lullaby

Een militair komt thuis na een lang verblijf in het buitenland en ontdekt dat zijn vrouw inmiddels niet meer zijn vrouw is. Het leidt tot een relatiecrisis, diverse gebroken harten en twee mensen die zich het graf in drinken. Brad Paisley vroeg bluegrass-icoon Alison Krauss de zang voor haar rekening te nemen. Het leverde een hartverscheurend duet op én een vijfde plek op de country charts.
[Verse 1: Brad Paisley]
She put him out
Like the burnin’ end of a midnight cigarette
She broke his heart
He spent his whole life tryin’ to forget
We watched him drink his pain away
A little at a time
But he never could get drunk enough
To get her off his mind
Until the night
[Chorus: Brad Paisley & Alison Krauss]
He put that bottle to his head and pulled the trigger
And finally drank away her memory
Life is short, but this time, it was bigger
Than the strength he had to get up off his knees
We found him with his face down in the pillow
With a note that said, “I’ll love her ’til I die”
And when we buried him beneath the willow
The angels sang a whiskey lullaby
[Verse 2: Alison Krauss]
The rumors flew
But nobody knew how much she blamed herself
For years and years
She tried to hide the whiskey on her breath
She finally drank her pain away
A little at a time
But she never could get drunk enough
To get him off her mind
Until the night
[Chorus: Brad Paisley & Alison Krauss]
She put that bottle to her head and pulled the trigger
And finally drank away his memory
Life is short, but this time, it was bigger
Than the strength she had to get up off her knees
We found her with her face down in the pillow
Clinging to his picture for dear life
We laid her next to him beneath the willow
While the angels sang a whiskey lullaby
Uitgelichte afbeelding instellen: By Amazon, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15177712