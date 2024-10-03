Sly and the Family Stone: Stand!

Van BlueSky:

De uitdaging is om 20 albumhoezen te kiezen die je sterk hebben beïnvloed. Een platenhoes per dag, gedurende 20 dagen. Geen uitleg, geen beoordelingen. Alleen covers. Hoes 4: Sly & the Family Stone – Stand!

Zo’n beetje een Greatest Hits-1969 album voor de band, er zijn drie singles van getrokken, waaronder deze.

Sometimes I’m right and I can be wrong

My own beliefs are in my song

The butcher, the banker, the drummer and then

Makes no difference what group I’m in

I am everyday people, yeah, yeah

There is a blue one

Who can’t accept the green one

For living with a fat one

Trying to be a skinny one

Different strokes

For different folks

And so on and so on

And scooby dooby dooby

Oh sha sha

We got to live together

I am no better and neither are you

We are the same, whatever we do

You love me, you hate me, you know me and then

You can’t figure out the bag I’m in

I am everyday people, yeah yeah

There is a long hair

That doesn’t like the short hair

For being such a rich one

That will not help the poor one

Different strokes

For different folks

And so on and so on

And scooby dooby dooby

Oh sha sha

We got to live together

There is a yellow one

That won’t accept the black one

That won’t accept the red one

That won’t accept the white one

Different strokes

For different folks

And so on and so on

And scooby dooby dooby

Oh sha sha

I am everyday people



Everyday people