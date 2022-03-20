Schud me wakker als het voorbij is. Alternatieve 1691-1720



1691. Françoise Hardy – Dans le monde entier

1692. Four Tops – Shake me, wake me (when it’s over)



1693. Rick Ross ft. JAY-Z – Maybach music

1694. Friends of Distinction – And I love him



1695. Nina Simone – Stars (Live)

1696. Johnny Mathis – Misty



1697. Chabliz ft. Petra de Winter – Nightporter

1698. Cannonball Adderley – Mercy, mercy, mercy



1699. Al Wilson – Show and tell

1700. Moloko – The flipside



1701. Battista Acquaviva – Psaume de David

1702. Lee Dorsey – Holy cow



1703. Mariya Takeuchi – Plastic love

1704. Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak, Silk Sonic – Smokin Out The Window



1705. Curtis Mayfield – Don’t worry (if there’s a hell below we’re all gonna go)

1706. Stylistics – Betya by golly wow



1707. Staple Singers – For what it’s worth

1708. Association – Everything that touches you



1709. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Good time blues (An outlaw’s lament)

1710. Hurray for the Riff Raff – No one else



1711. Association – Along comes Mary

1712. Chris Smither – Train home



1713. Gretchen Peters – Blackbirds

1714. Laura Marling – Gurdjieff’s daughter



1715. Gregg Trooper – Carmelita (Live)

1716. Jesse WInchester – Defying gravity (Live)



1717. Tyrannosaurus Rex –Salamanda Palaganda

1718. Chills – Pink frost



1719. Shaggs – My pal Foot Foot

1720. Tim Buckley – Live from Room 109 (at the Islanders)

