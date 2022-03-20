Schud me wakker als het voorbij is. Alternatieve 1691-1720

1691. Françoise Hardy – Dans le monde entier
1692. Four Tops – Shake me, wake me (when it’s over)
1693. Rick Ross ft. JAY-Z – Maybach music
1694. Friends of Distinction – And I love him
1695. Nina Simone – Stars (Live)
1696. Johnny Mathis – Misty
1697. Chabliz ft. Petra de Winter – Nightporter
1698. Cannonball Adderley – Mercy, mercy, mercy
1699. Al Wilson – Show and tell
1700. Moloko – The flipside
1701. Battista Acquaviva – Psaume de David
1702. Lee Dorsey – Holy cow
1703. Mariya Takeuchi – Plastic love
1704. Bruno Mars, Anderson. Paak, Silk Sonic – Smokin Out The Window
1705. Curtis Mayfield – Don’t worry (if there’s a hell below we’re all gonna go)
1706. Stylistics – Betya by golly wow
1707. Staple Singers – For what it’s worth
1708. Association – Everything that touches you
1709. Hurray for the Riff Raff – Good time blues (An outlaw’s lament)
1710. Hurray for the Riff Raff – No one else
1711. Association – Along comes Mary
1712. Chris Smither – Train home
1713. Gretchen Peters – Blackbirds
1714. Laura Marling – Gurdjieff’s daughter
1715. Gregg Trooper – Carmelita (Live)
1716. Jesse WInchester – Defying gravity (Live)
1717. Tyrannosaurus Rex –Salamanda Palaganda
1718. Chills – Pink frost
1719. Shaggs – My pal Foot Foot
1720. Tim Buckley – Live from Room 109 (at the Islanders)
