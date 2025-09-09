In het fameuze redactielokaal bespraken wij het plan zolang nodig steden in de VS die vastgelegd zijn in songs te behandelen hier. Deze plaats werd opmerkelijk genoeg unaniem genoemd na het Detroit van gisteren. Hij wordt genoemd in America van Simon & Garfunkel, maar Lefty Frizzell, die overigens uit Texas kwam, was eerder.

I was born in Saginaw Michigan I grew up in a house on Saginaw bay

My dad was a poor hard working Saginaw fisherman

Too many times he came home with too little pay

I loved a girl in Saginaw Michigan the daughter of a wealthy wealthy man

But he called me that son of a Saginaw fisherman

And not good enough to claim his daughter’s hand

Now I’m up here in Alaska looking around for gold

Like a crazy fool I’m a digging in this frozen ground so cold

But with each new day I pray I’ll strike it rich and then

I’ll go back home and claim my love in Saginaw Michigan

I wrote my love in Saginaw Michigan

I said Honey I’m a coming home please wait for me

And you can tell your dad I’m coming home a richer man

I’ve hit the biggest strike in Klondyke history

Her dad met me in Saginaw Michigan he gave me a great big party with champagne

Then he said son you’re wise young ambitious man

Will you sell your father-in-law your Klondyke claim

Now he’s up there in Alaska digging in the cold cold ground

The greedy fool is a-looking for the gold I never found

It serves him right and no one here is missing him

Least of all the newly weds of Saginaw Michigan

We’re the happiest man and wife in Saginaw Michigan

He’s ashamed to show his face in Saginaw Michigan

De versie van Johnny Cash, postuum uitgebracht:

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Columbia Records – http://server.myspace-shack.com/d2/393818949_l.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=131435156