In het fameuze redactielokaal bespraken wij het plan zolang nodig steden in de VS die vastgelegd zijn in songs te behandelen hier. Deze plaats werd opmerkelijk genoeg unaniem genoemd na het Detroit van gisteren. Hij wordt genoemd in America van Simon & Garfunkel, maar Lefty Frizzell, die overigens uit Texas kwam, was eerder.
I was born in Saginaw Michigan I grew up in a house on Saginaw bay
My dad was a poor hard working Saginaw fisherman
Too many times he came home with too little pay
I loved a girl in Saginaw Michigan the daughter of a wealthy wealthy man
But he called me that son of a Saginaw fisherman
And not good enough to claim his daughter’s hand
Now I’m up here in Alaska looking around for gold
Like a crazy fool I’m a digging in this frozen ground so cold
But with each new day I pray I’ll strike it rich and then
I’ll go back home and claim my love in Saginaw Michigan
I wrote my love in Saginaw Michigan
I said Honey I’m a coming home please wait for me
And you can tell your dad I’m coming home a richer man
I’ve hit the biggest strike in Klondyke history
Her dad met me in Saginaw Michigan he gave me a great big party with champagne
Then he said son you’re wise young ambitious man
Will you sell your father-in-law your Klondyke claim
Now he’s up there in Alaska digging in the cold cold ground
The greedy fool is a-looking for the gold I never found
It serves him right and no one here is missing him
Least of all the newly weds of Saginaw Michigan
We’re the happiest man and wife in Saginaw Michigan
He’s ashamed to show his face in Saginaw Michigan
De versie van Johnny Cash, postuum uitgebracht:
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Columbia Records – http://server.myspace-shack.com/d2/393818949_l.jpg, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=131435156