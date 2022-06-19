Rhythm ’n Bluesklassieker du jour: Hound Dog

Een van de vele juweeltjes die Jerry Leiber en Mike Stoller in de jaren ’50 schreven voor andere artiesten. De song werd in 1952 voor het eerst op de plaat gezet door Big Mama Thornton, wier stem al even imposant was als haar gestalte. Leiber: “We saw Big Mama and she knocked me cold. She looked like the biggest, baddest, saltiest chick you would ever see. And she was mean, a “lady bear,” as they used to call ‘em. She must have been 350 pounds, and she had all these scars all over her face. I had to write a song for her that basically said, “Go fuck yourself.” But how to do it without actually saying it? And how to do it telling a story? I couldn’t just have a song full of expletives……Right. “You ain’t nothin’ but a motherfucker””.

Hier Thornton live, zonder microfoon(!). Met zo’n stem heb je die natuurlijk ook helemaal niet nodig. Als toetje een jam van Big Mama met o.a. John Lee Hooker en Big Walter Hornton.

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Peacock Records – http://www.ideastream.org/common/images/features/2012/big-mama-thornton-hound-dog.jpg, Fair use, https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?curid=39930841