Revolutie terwijl je over het weer praat. Alternatieve 1761-1780

1761. Primus – Fisticuffs
1762. PJ Harvey – Rub ’til it bleeds
1763. Dinosaur Jr. – Out there
1764. Stereolab – French disko
1765. My Bloody Valentine – Only shallow
1766. The Jesus and Mary Chain – In a hole
1767. Pigbag – Papa’s got a brand new pigbag
1768. Adriano Celentano – Prisencolinensinainciusol
1769. Ojos de Brujo – Todo tiende
1770. This Mortal Coil – Another day
1771. Nine Inch Nails – Head like a hole
1772. Sonic Youth – Kool thing
1773. The Fall – Totally wired
1774. Damned – New rose
1775. Spacemen 3 – Revolution
1776. Red Lorry Yellow Lorry – Talk aboout the weather
1777. Tones on Tail – Twist
1778. Tuxedomoon – No tears
1779. Fad Gadget – Insecticide
1780. Bauhaus – Stigmata Martyr
– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Greg Neate from Sussex, UK – Stereoloab, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=47545843