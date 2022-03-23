Revolutie terwijl je over het weer praat. Alternatieve 1761-1780

Arnold J. van der Kluft


1761. Primus – Fisticuffs
1762. PJ Harvey – Rub ’til it bleeds


1763. Dinosaur Jr. – Out there
1764. Stereolab – French disko


1765. My Bloody Valentine – Only shallow
1766. The Jesus and Mary Chain – In a hole


1767. Pigbag – Papa’s got a brand new pigbag
1768. Adriano Celentano – Prisencolinensinainciusol


1769. Ojos de Brujo – Todo tiende
1770. This Mortal Coil – Another day


1771. Nine Inch Nails – Head like a hole
1772. Sonic Youth – Kool thing


1773. The Fall – Totally wired
1774. Damned – New rose


1775. Spacemen 3 – Revolution
1776. Red Lorry Yellow Lorry – Talk aboout the weather


1777. Tones on Tail – Twist
1778. Tuxedomoon – No tears


1779. Fad Gadget – Insecticide
1780. Bauhaus – Stigmata Martyr

Veel kostbaar bloed heeft 's werelds loop gestort
en menig bloem is onverhoopt verdord;
verhef u niet op jongzijn en op glans,
de knop valt af, eer zij geopend wordt.