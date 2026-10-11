Republikeinse tegenstand dieseldeal Trump

Trumps deal met Poetin om diesel van Rusland te kopen om binnenlands de dieselprijzen te kunnen drukken, met het oog op de aankomende tussentijdse verkiezingen, is van een dermate verraderlijke schofterigheid dat het zelfs diverse Republikeinen te ver gaat.

Senator John Kennedy (R):

“He [Putin] will never be our friend. So the president is doing everything he can to get diesel prices down. But you know what’s going to bring diesel prices down? An end to the war in Iran,” he continued.

Afgevaardigde Mike Rogers (R) (die toch al wat afstand van Trump probeert te nemen in zijn strijd met Abdul El Sayed), op de vraag of hij Trumps plan steunt diesel elders te kopen:

“No, not in importing it from Russia. I’ve actually called for a temporary export ban just to try to give some relief while farmers are out harvesting,” Rogers stated.

Afgevaardigde Brian Fitzpatrick (R) gaat zelfs een wet indienen om dit plan te blokkeren:

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) unveiled a bipartisan bill on Saturday that he says would block Trump from lifting sanctions, called the Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act. Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) already signed on as a co-sponsor though it is unclear who the Democratic sponsor on the bill is.

“[Ukrainian] President Volodymyr Zelensky has the overwhelming support of the United States Congress, he has the overwhelming support of the American people, and he has the overwhelming support of the Ukrainian people,” Fitzpatrick wrote on social media.