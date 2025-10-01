Reizen door de VS: Born on the Bayou

Baton Rouge is de volgende halte in onze reis door de VS. Born on the Bayou gaat weliswaar niet specifiek over Baton Rouge, maar ten zuiden van die stad beginnen de bayous. Goed genoeg, dus. Geschreven door de in San Francisco geboren en getogen John Fogerty, maar luisterend naar Born on the Bayou zou je zweren dat Fogerty afkomstig is uit het Diepe Zuiden van de VS.

Now, when I was just a little boy

Standin’ to my Daddy’s knee

My poppa said, “Son, don’t let the man get you

Do what he done to me.”

‘Cause he’ll get you

‘Cause he’ll get you now, now

And I can remember The Fourth of July

Runnin’ through the backwood bare

And I can still hear my old hound dog barkin’

Chasin’ down a hoodoo there

Chasin’ down a hoodoo there

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou, oh, oh

Wish I was back on the Bayou

Rollin’ with some Cajun Queen

Wishin’ I were a fast freight train

I’m just a-chooglin’ on down to New Orleans

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou, do it, do it, do it, do it

Oh, Lord

Oh, get back, boy

And I can remember The Fourth of July

Runnin’ through the backwood bare

And I can still hear my old hound dog barkin’

Chasin’ down a hoodoo there

Chasin’ down a hoodoo there

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou

Born on the Bayou

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, photographer not specified or unknown – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Digital Visual LibraryImage pageImage description pageDigital Visual Library home page, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=1873510