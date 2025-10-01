Reizen door de VS: Born on the Bayou

Baton Rouge is de volgende halte in onze reis door de VS. Born on the Bayou gaat weliswaar niet specifiek over Baton Rouge, maar ten zuiden van die stad beginnen de bayous. Goed genoeg, dus. Geschreven door de in San Francisco geboren en getogen John Fogerty, maar luisterend naar Born on the Bayou zou je zweren dat Fogerty afkomstig is uit het Diepe Zuiden van de VS.
Now, when I was just a little boy
Standin’ to my Daddy’s knee
My poppa said, “Son, don’t let the man get you
Do what he done to me.”
‘Cause he’ll get you
‘Cause he’ll get you now, now
And I can remember The Fourth of July
Runnin’ through the backwood bare
And I can still hear my old hound dog barkin’
Chasin’ down a hoodoo there
Chasin’ down a hoodoo there
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou, oh, oh
Wish I was back on the Bayou
Rollin’ with some Cajun Queen
Wishin’ I were a fast freight train
I’m just a-chooglin’ on down to New Orleans
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou, do it, do it, do it, do it
Oh, Lord
Oh, get back, boy
And I can remember The Fourth of July
Runnin’ through the backwood bare
And I can still hear my old hound dog barkin’
Chasin’ down a hoodoo there
Chasin’ down a hoodoo there
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou
Born on the Bayou
