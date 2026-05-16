Reggaeklassieker du jour: Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner is een film van Stanley Kramer uit 1967, met Spencer Tracy, Katherine Hepburn en Sidney Poitier. De film volgt een jonge blanke vrouw die haar zwarte verloofde meeneemt naar huis om hem aan haar progressieve ouders voor te stellen, wat een aantal geestige, maar ook ongemakkelijke scenes oplevert. De film was baanbrekend voor die tijd, omdat gemengde huwelijken in delen van de Verenigde Staten nog steeds verboden waren toen de opnames van start gingen. Het verbod op gemengde huwelijken werd later datzelfde jaar door het Hooggerechtshof illegaal verklaard.

Michael Rose gaat nog een stapje verder dan Stanley Kramer: wat zou er gebeuren als een jonge blanke vrouw niet thuis zou komen met de keurige, kortgeknipte Sidney Poitier – buiten zijn huidskleur de ideale schoonzoon – maar met een natty dreadlock?

Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner was een van de eerste grote hits van Black Uhuru (Zwarte Vrijheid). Sly Dunbar op drums, Robbie Shakespeare op bas.

[Chorus]

Guess who’s coming to dinner

Natty dreadlock

Guess who’s coming to dinner

Natty dreadlock

[Verse 1]

Oh, I can see you brought some herb for me

Natty dreadlock

And Rasta near land Nyahbinghi Cudjoe are coming over the hills

Say, in time like this, we must live as one

So, the Book of Rule shall stand

Dreadlock, dreadlock

[Chorus]

Guess who’s coming to dinner

Natty dreadlock

Guess who’s coming to dinner

Natty dreadlock

[Verse 2]

So, let’s give thanks and praise

Natty dreadlock

I appreciate the herb you brought for me

Natty dreadlock

Now that things and time have changed

Suffering make me realize, what it takes

And a how to be a natty dreadlock

[Chorus]

Guess who’s coming to dinner

Natty dreadlock

[Verse 3]

I’m just coming in from the woods

Natty dreadlock

So, let’s give thanks and praise

Natty dreadlock

I appreciate the herb you brought for me

Natty dreadlock

Now that things and time have changed

Suffering make me realize, what it takes

And how to be a natty dreadlock

Oh, yeah

[Chorus]

Guess who’s coming to dinner

Natty dreadlock, mmm, yeah

Guess who’s coming to dinner

Natty dreadlock

Guess who’s coming to dinner

Natty dreadlock

So, let’s give thanks and praise

Natty dreadlock

For the vibes I feel, woah, oh-oh

Natty dreadlock

Now that things and time have changed

Suffering make me realize, what it takes

And how to be a natty dreadlock

Oh, oh

Guess who’s coming to dinner

Natty dreadlock

Guess who’s coming to dinner

Natty dreadlock

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Michael Arnhem – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dweaf/415627035/, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=15197346