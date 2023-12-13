Reconstructie Alternatieve Top-2000; nrs. 1860-1841

1860. Wir bauen eine neue Stadt – Palais Schaumburg



1859. Aux cyclades électroniques – Bertrand Burgalat

1858. Loco – Coal Chamber



1857. Love in vain (take 2) – Robert Johnson

1856. The dark end of the street – James Carr



1855. Go now – Bessie Banks

1854. Temptation ‘bout to get me – Knight Brothers



1853. Shhh/Peaceful – Miles Davis

1852. Viva o poder popular – Júlio Pereira



1851. Space song – Beach House

1850. No Diggity – Blackstreet, Dr Dre, Queen Pen



1849. Diggin’- Kovacs

1848. Dúlamán – Anúna



1847. Live at Real World – Royal Drummers of Burundi

1846. Broken skin – Nitin Sawhney



1845. Before you go – Kotx

1844. Groovin’ jive nr.1 – Noise Khanyile



1843. Bom dia – Gal Costa

1842. Big eyed beans from Venus – Captain Beefheart and his Magic band



1841. Ekla chalo re – Debjani Roy Chattopadhyay

– Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Michael McGlynn – Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=74384852