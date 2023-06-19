Rapport: de staat van het klimaat in Europa (apocalyptisch)

Pyt van der Galiën

Om de stemming nog even wat verder te drukken: het ziet er niet best uit met de opwarming van onze mooie planeet. Dat blijkt uit een recentelijk verschenen rapport van de World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

De uitstoot van de drie belangrijkste broeikasgassen (CO 2 , CH 4  en N 2 O) bereikte in 2022 een recordhoogte en gemiddeld lag de temperatuur 1,5 °C boven het pre-industriële niveau. In Europa gaat het al helemaal fantastisch, daar lag de gemiddelde temperatuur zo’n  2.3 °C boven het gemiddelde niveau in de periode 1850-1900. Europa is daarmee het continent waar de klimaatverandering in dat opzicht het hardst toeslaat.

En dan te bedenken dat we in 2022 gezegend waren met een La Niña  die voor afkoeling zorgde. Het komende jaar wordt een sterke El Niño verwacht, dus het is waarschijnlijk verstandig tijdig een goede plafondventilator aan te schaffen.

Rapport hier.

Apocalyptische video:


Toetje! In Mexico worden de komende week temperaturen van tegen de 50 graden verwacht:


Nog een toetje. Het houdt niet op vandaag:


Uitgelichte afbeelding:  Aerial view of fires in the forests near La Teste-de-Buch and Landiras, 15 July – By MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC – https://modis.gsfc.nasa.gov/gallery/individual.php?db_date=2022-07-18, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=120710660

