Rapport: de staat van het klimaat in Europa (apocalyptisch)

Om de stemming nog even wat verder te drukken: het ziet er niet best uit met de opwarming van onze mooie planeet. Dat blijkt uit een recentelijk verschenen rapport van de World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

De uitstoot van de drie belangrijkste broeikasgassen (CO 2 , CH 4 en N 2 O) bereikte in 2022 een recordhoogte en gemiddeld lag de temperatuur 1,5 °C boven het pre-industriële niveau. In Europa gaat het al helemaal fantastisch, daar lag de gemiddelde temperatuur zo’n 2.3 °C boven het gemiddelde niveau in de periode 1850-1900. Europa is daarmee het continent waar de klimaatverandering in dat opzicht het hardst toeslaat.

En dan te bedenken dat we in 2022 gezegend waren met een La Niña die voor afkoeling zorgde. Het komende jaar wordt een sterke El Niño verwacht, dus het is waarschijnlijk verstandig tijdig een goede plafondventilator aan te schaffen.

Rapport hier.

Apocalyptische video:

Climate change is taking a major human, economic and environmental toll in Europe, the fastest-warming continent of the world.



Toetje! In Mexico worden de komende week temperaturen van tegen de 50 graden verwacht:

Brutal heat in #Mexico again,records are being obliterated allover the country every day. All time record at Ciudad Victoria with 47.4C which pulverized the 46.5C in 1953. Monclova (615m asl) 45.3C set a new record for June. Next week we might see insane temperatures near 50C.



Nog een toetje. Het houdt niet op vandaag:

One of the most severe marine heatwaves on Earth has developed off the coast of Ireland and the UK, with water temperatures as high as 4-5°C above normal. NOAA's Marine Heatwave Watch has categorized this event as a Category 4 (extreme) marine heatwave.



Uitgelichte afbeelding: Aerial view of fires in the forests near La Teste-de-Buch and Landiras, 15 July – By MODIS Land Rapid Response Team, NASA GSFC – https://modis.gsfc.nasa.gov/gallery/individual.php?db_date=2022-07-18, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=120710660