Punkklassieker du jour: The Girl Who Lives on Heaven Hill

Na het (relatieve) succes van Zen Arcade, vroeg Joe Carducci, de eigenaar van het punklabel SST Records, onmiddellijk om een nieuw album van Hüsker Dü. De band had materiaal genoeg om aan die vraag te voldoen, maar het verzoek om het album zélf te mogen produceren werd door Carducci afgewezen. De band was niet erg tevreden over de hen toegewezen producer Spot (Glenn Michael Lockett), wat tijdens de opnamen tot de nodige spanningen leidde. De productie is inderdaad niet het meest geslaagde onderdeel van New Day Rising, maar het album bevat een hele trits fantastische songs. Geen band die de energie van punk zó goed wist te combineren met meezing-refreinen als Hüsker Dü.

Heaven Hill en Cabin Still zijn whiskymerken. Grant Hart begon destijds (1985) een stevig drankprobleem te ontwikkelen, al lijkt hij zich daar in deze song nog niet helemaal bewust van te zijn: Up on heaven hill is where I wanna be/That girl that bottle that mattress and me.

There’s a girl who lives on heaven hill

I go up to her cabin still

She keeps a lantern lit for me

And a bottle up on her mantelpiece

She’s the girl who lives on heaven hill

She’s got a big room and it’s always a mess

Worn out shoes and a worn out dress

A worn out smile that she’ll wear some more

And a worn out welcome mat by her door

I’d trade big mountains and rooms full of gold

For just one look at the beauty of this woman’s soul

Up on heaven hill is where I wanna be

That girl that bottle that mattress and me

