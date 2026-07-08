Punkklassieker du jour: Search And Destroy

Iggy schreef Search and Destroy na het lezen van een artikel in Time over een door de Amerikanen in Vietnam toegepaste militaire strategie. Iggy: “Ik las Time vroeger obsessief, omdat ze voor mij de ultieme vertegenwoordigers van het establishment waren. Ze verkochten de officiële lijn van de machthebbers en de gevestigde orde. Dus ik vond het wel leuk om in Time te kijken en te zien waar ze het over hadden, en die informatie vervolgens op andere manieren te gebruiken. Dat is wat ik in dat nummer deed.” De rauwe agressie van deze song is nooit overtroffen, ook niet door Iggy zelf.

Het productieteam had maar één dag om het resultaat te mixen, waardoor de geluidskwaliteit nogal te wensen overliet. Zowel Iggy als David Bowie – die betrokken was bij de productie – mixten het album later opnieuw. De ‘Bowie-mix’ is veel helderder dan de ‘Iggy-mix’.

[Verse 1] I’m a street-walking cheetah

With a heart full of napalm

I’m a runaway son of the nuclear A-bomb

I am a world’s forgotten boy

The one who searches and destroys

[Pre-Chorus]

Honey, gotta help me, please

Somebody gotta save my soul

Baby, detonate for me, ow!

[Verse 2]

Look out, honey, ‘cause I’m using technology

Ain’t got time to make no apology

Soul radiation in the dead of night

Love in the middle of a firefight

[Pre-Chorus]

Honey, gotta strike me blind

Somebody gotta save my soul

Baby, penetrate my mind

[Chorus]

And I’m the world’s forgotten boy

The one who’s searchin’, searchin’ to destroy

And honey, I’m the world’s forgotten boy

The one who’s searchin’ only to destroy

Hey!

[Bridge]

Hey! Hey!

Hey! Hey!

[Verse 2] Look out, honey, ‘cause I’m using technology

Ain’t got time to make no apology

Soul radiation in the dead of night

Love in the middle of a firefight

[Pre-Chorus]

Honey, gotta strike me blind

Somebody gotta save my soul

Baby, penetrate my mind

[Chorus]

And I’m the world’s forgotten boy

The one who’s searchin’, searchin’ to destroy

And honey, I’m the world’s forgotten boy

The one who’s searchin’, searchin’ to destroy

[Outro]

Forgotten boy, forgotten boy

Forgotten boy, I said, uh

Hey, forgotten boy, I said

Yeah, yeah, yeah, hey

Baby, baby, babe, hey, yeah

Aw, baby, baby

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Signal Corps Photographs of American Military Activity – NARA National Archives and Records Administration, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2135452