Punkklassieker du jour: Search And Destroy

Iggy schreef Search and Destroy na het lezen van een artikel in Time over een door de Amerikanen in Vietnam toegepaste militaire strategie. Iggy: “Ik las Time vroeger obsessief, omdat ze voor mij de ultieme vertegenwoordigers van het establishment waren. Ze verkochten de officiële lijn van de machthebbers en de gevestigde orde. Dus ik vond het wel leuk om in Time te kijken en te zien waar ze het over hadden, en die informatie vervolgens op andere manieren te gebruiken. Dat is wat ik in dat nummer deed.” De rauwe agressie van deze song is nooit overtroffen, ook niet door Iggy zelf.
Het productieteam had maar één dag om het resultaat te mixen, waardoor de geluidskwaliteit nogal te wensen overliet. Zowel Iggy als David Bowie – die betrokken was bij de productie – mixten het album later opnieuw. De ‘Bowie-mix’ is veel helderder dan de ‘Iggy-mix’.
[Verse 1]
I’m a street-walking cheetah
With a heart full of napalm
I’m a runaway son of the nuclear A-bomb
I am a world’s forgotten boy
The one who searches and destroys
[Pre-Chorus]
Honey, gotta help me, please
Somebody gotta save my soul
Baby, detonate for me, ow!
[Verse 2]
Look out, honey, ‘cause I’m using technology
Ain’t got time to make no apology
Soul radiation in the dead of night
Love in the middle of a firefight
[Pre-Chorus]
Honey, gotta strike me blind
Somebody gotta save my soul
Baby, penetrate my mind
[Chorus]
And I’m the world’s forgotten boy
The one who’s searchin’, searchin’ to destroy
And honey, I’m the world’s forgotten boy
The one who’s searchin’ only to destroy
Hey!
[Bridge]
Hey! Hey!
Hey! Hey!
[Verse 2]
Look out, honey, ‘cause I’m using technology
Ain’t got time to make no apology
Soul radiation in the dead of night
Love in the middle of a firefight
[Pre-Chorus]
Honey, gotta strike me blind
Somebody gotta save my soul
Baby, penetrate my mind
[Chorus]
And I’m the world’s forgotten boy
The one who’s searchin’, searchin’ to destroy
And honey, I’m the world’s forgotten boy
The one who’s searchin’, searchin’ to destroy
[Outro]
Forgotten boy, forgotten boy
Forgotten boy, I said, uh
Hey, forgotten boy, I said
Yeah, yeah, yeah, hey
Baby, baby, babe, hey, yeah
Aw, baby, baby
Uitgelichte afbeelding: By Signal Corps Photographs of American Military Activity – NARA National Archives and Records Administration, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=2135452