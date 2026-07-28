Dirty Boulevard beschrijft de erbarmelijke levensomstandigheden van Pedro, een jongen die in een verlopen wijk in New York woont. Pedro droom ervan te ontsnappen aan zijn omgeving en zijn gewelddadige vader, maar daar is weinig kans op: He’s going to end up on the dirty boulevard/He’s going out to the dirty boulevard/He’s going down to the dirty boulevard.

Het verhaal laat het schrille contrast zien tussen armoede en rijkdom in het New York van de jaren ’80. Het Wiltshire Hotel waar Lou Reed naar verwijst bevond zich in Manhattan, op loopafstand van het Lincoln Center: Outside it’s a bright night, there’s an opera at Lincoln Center/Movie stars arrive by limousine/The klieg lights shoot up over the skyline of Manhattan/But the lights are out on the mean streets.

De regels Give me your hungry, your tired, your poor – I’ll piss on ‘em/That’s what the Statue of Bigotry says/Your poor huddled masses, let’s club ‘em to death/And get it over with and just dump ‘em on the boulevard zijn een cynische verwijzing naar het gedicht The New Colossus van Emma Lazarus. Lazarus schreef het gedicht in 1883 om geld in te zamelen voor de bouw van een sokkel voor het Vrijheidsbeeld. In 1903 werd het gedicht op een bronzen plaquette gegoten en aangebracht in het onderste gedeelte van de sokkel.



Pedro lives out of the Wilshire Hotel

He looks out a window without glass

And the walls are made of cardboard, newspapers on his feet

And his father beats him because he’s too tired to beg [Verse 1] [Verse 2]

He’s got 9 brothers and sisters, they’re brought up on their knees

It’s hard to run when a coat hanger beats you on the thighs

Pedro dreams of being older and killing the old man

But that’s a slim chance, he’s going to the boulevard [Chorus]

He’s going to end up on the dirty boulevard

He’s going out to the dirty boulevard

He’s going down to the dirty boulevard [Verse 3]

This room cost 2,000 dollars a month, you can believe it man, it’s true

Somewhere a landlord’s laughing till he wets his pants

No one dreams of being a doctor or a lawyer or anything

They dream of dealing on the dirty boulevard [Verse 4]

Give me your hungry, your tired, your poor – I’ll piss on ‘em

That’s what the Statue of Bigotry says

Your poor huddled masses, let’s club ‘em to death

And get it over with and just dump ‘em on the boulevard



Get ‘em out on the dirty boulevard

Going out to the dirty boulevard

They’re going down on the dirty boulevard

Going out [Chorus]Get ‘em out on the dirty boulevardGoing out to the dirty boulevardThey’re going down on the dirty boulevardGoing out [Verse 5]

Outside it’s a bright night, there’s an opera at Lincoln Center

Movie stars arrive by limousine

The klieg lights shoot up over the skyline of Manhattan

But the lights are out on the mean streets [Verse 6]

A small kid stands by the Lincoln Tunnel

He’s selling plastic roses for a buck

The traffic’s backed up to 39th Street

The TV whores are calling the cops out for a suck [Verse 7]

And back at the Wilshire, Pedro sits there dreaming

He’s found a book on magic in a garbage can

He looks at the pictures and stares up at the cracked ceiling

“At the count of 3,” he says, “I hope I can disappear” [Chorus]

“And fly, fly away, from this dirty boulevard

I want to fly, from the dirty boulevard

I want to fly, from the dirty boulevard

I want to fly, fly, fly, fly, from the dirty boulevard”

[Outro]

“I want to fly away

I want to fly

Fly, fly away

I want to fly

Fly, fly away (Fly, fly, fly away)

Fly, fly, fly (Fly, fly, fly away)

Fly, fly away (Fly, fly, fly away) (I want to fly, fly away)

Fly away” (Fly, fly, fly away) (I want to fly, woah-woah, gonna fly away)

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By photographer – National Park Service, Poem Emma Lazarus – U.S. National Park Service https://www.nps.gov/stli/learn/historyculture/emma-lazarus.htm, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=81329236