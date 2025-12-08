Punkklassieker du jour: Los Angeles is Burning

Los Angeles is Burning hekelt de media voor het verkopen van tragedie als spektakel, chaos als entertainment: A placard reads, “The end of days”/Jacaranda boughs are bending in the haze/More a question than a curse/How could hell be any worse?/The flames are startin’/The camera’s runnin’/So take warnin’. De song dateert uit 2004. Inmiddels zijn we met Twitter en co nog wel aan iets anders gewend geraakt dan de hijgerige verslaggeving in traditionele media. Het kan altijd erger.

[Verse 1]Somewhere high in the desert, near a curtain of blueSaint Ann’s skirts are billowin’But down here in the city of limelightsThe fans of Santa Ana are witherin’And you can’t deny that livin’ is easyIf you never look behind the sceneryIt’s showtime for dry climesAnd Bedlam is dreamin’ of rain

[Chorus]

When the hills of Los Angeles are burnin’

Palm trees are candles in the murder wind

So many lives are on the breeze

Even the stars are ill at ease

And Los Angeles is burnin’

[Verse 2]

This is not a test

Of the emergency broadcast system

Where Malibu fires and radio towers

Conspire to dance again

And I cannot believe the media Mecca

They’re only tryin’ to peddle reality, catch it on

Prime time, story at 9

The whole world is goin’ insane

[Chorus]

When the hills of Los Angeles are burnin’

Palm trees are candles in the murder wind

So many lives are on the breeze

Even the stars are ill at ease

And Los Angeles is burnin’

[Bridge]

A placard reads, “The end of days”

Jacaranda boughs are bending in the haze

More a question than a curse

How could hell be any worse?

The flames are startin’

The camera’s runnin’

So take warnin’

[Guitar Solo]

[Chorus]

When the hills of Los Angeles are burnin’

Palm trees are candles in the murder wind

So many lives are on the breeze

Even the stars are ill at ease

And Los Angeles is burnin’

Uitgelichte afbeelding: By CAL FIRE_Official – Palisades Fire, Public Domain, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=157676967